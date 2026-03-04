American And European Tow Hitches Are Different In More Ways Than You Think

There are quite a few differences between the tow hitches used in the U.S. and Canada, and those used in Europe. Understanding these differences can be very beneficial if you should ever find yourself in Europe with the need to tow something behind your vehicle. The differences in rules and regulations also reflect different approaches to towing in North America compared to Europe.

Tow hitches used in the U.S. and Canada usually fall into two different categories. There are fixed-tongue hitches, and there are receiver hitches. Whereas the fixed-tongue hitch is made in one solid piece, with the ball then being attached to the tongue, the receiver hitches can be used for more purposes than just towing. A receiver hitch can also carry a hammock, a lighting unit, a bike rack, a step, a cargo box, or even a safe for your valuables. The size of the ball on the tow hitch is usually either 2 inches — the standard size tow ball hitch – or 2 5/16 inches, which is the largest size designed for the heaviest loads.

The tow hitches that are commonly used in Europe feature a detachable tow bar or a swan-neck design with a 50 mm ball attached. These hitches are normally smaller than those used in North America, due to the fact that the trailers used in Europe are also smaller in overall size. The detachable style can be removed from your vehicle when it is not being used for towing.