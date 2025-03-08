6 Ways To Use Your Car's Tow Hitch (Besides Towing)

Pickup truck beds are extremely handy and are, in fact, one of the most beneficial things about these types of vehicles. However, one downside is that it's not always easy to access the bed, either to retrieve tools and gear or to store things. That's especially true if you have an injury or a condition that hinders your movement. Fortunately, there are ways to make accessing a pickup truck bed easier, including using your hitch receiver.

One great way to make your truck's cargo bed more accessible is to install a hitch step, like the Eapele Hitch Step, available at Amazon. Like ball hitches, these devices are designed to slide into your hitch receiver. You can secure the step using a hitch pin or bolt and use it as a platform for climbing into your pickup truck's cargo bed.

The Eapele device is designed for 2-inch hitch receivers, one of the most common hitch receiver sizes, and is capable of supporting up to 600 pounds of weight. It has three locking positions, allowing you to place it closer or farther from the vehicle's frame, depending on your needs, and features a non-slip plastic surface to help you climb into the bed safely. The Eapele Hitch Step costs $32.99 and features a 4.7 out of five-star rating based on nearly 2,000 customer reviews. However, there are various other hitch steps available, so if you're in the market for one of these add-ons, you should check out some of the other models before making a final decision.

