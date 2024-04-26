The Best Bike Racks For Camping On A Budget
For true-blue outdoor enthusiasts, there's no wrong way to commune with the natural world. But there's no shortage of nature lovers who might insist the best way to get in touch with Mother Nature is to spend a few days roughing with little more than a tent, a campfire, and, perhaps even a mountain bike so they can hit those off the grid trails in style.
One of the many issues that face campers who refuse to chart off into the wilderness without their trusty mountain bike in tow is transporting it to whatever out-of-the-way campground they've selected. The solution to that problem is to strap their bike onto their car, truck, or SUV and haul it along. But adding a pricey bike rack to your camping bill might be cost-prohibitive for even the most devoted mountain bike enthusiasts. That being the case, we set our sights on finding a few solid bike racks you can add to your list of must-have camping necessities that won't break the bank.
For this article, we are focusing on bike racks that can be purchased for under $400 and have further met our criteria for design and durability, among other factors (more on our methodology at the end of the article). With those factors in mind, here are our picks for bike racks that should be on the radar of any cost-conscious camper.
Küat Trio
Selecting the bike racks for this list was difficult, as sturdy, top-of-the-line bike racks can easily skew toward the $1,000 range. But there are several road-ready racks out there that will ensure your mountain bike makes it to your campsite safely. Küat's Trio Fork Mount model is one bike rack that fits the bill. It should be noted, however, that Küat's Trio is a roof-mount, wheel-off bike rack, so it may not be suitable for those who drive pickup trucks or larger SUVs. The Trio is also a single bike rack, so if you're hitting the trails with a partner, you might want to look elsewhere or consider purchasing a second Trio.
Küat's Trio bike rack costs $198 directly from the company, so even doubling down on your purchase shouldn't break the bank. Its sleek yet functional design fastens the Trio directly to your vehicle's rooftop crossbars, so you'll also be transporting your bike into the wild in high style.
Küat's Trio bike rack earned a solid review from Outdoor GearLab and largely positive notes from the hundreds of consumers who've posted reviews on REI. However, even GearLab dinged the Trio for potentially making it difficult for users to load and unload their bikes, and some of those REI users had issues with the rack bumping up against their vehicle's hatchback. Potential negatives aside, the Trio could be a solid option for the lone-wolf campers.
Saris Bones EX 3
If you're camping and mountain biking trips are typically a family affair, a large rack is very much in order. While there are hundreds of quality trunk-mounted bike racks out there, Saris' Bones EX 3 recently turned up on a Best Bike Rack list from Wirecutter, earning the title of "Best Trunk Rack," so it felt worthy of a look.
Essentially a beefed-up version of Saris' beloved Bones bike rack, the EX 3 claims compatibility with 20% more vehicles than its predecessor, as well as a significant upgrade in the guise of a "leg" that ensures the rack doesn't bump up against the plastic spoilers adorning many modern sedans. The Bones EX also boasts a three-bike capacity, making it ideal for smaller families headed off for a weekend in the woods, and according to Wirecutter, the rack is as easy to install as it is sturdy on the freeway. The rack's durable, molded plastic frame is also made of 100% recycled materials, which should please the Earth-conscious set.
As noted by Wirecutter, one of the Bones EX's few drawbacks is that it rides higher on the back of most vehicles, meaning some lifting will be required when loading and unloading bikes at your campsite. According to some Amazon reviews, the Bones EX may not be as tough as needed for more rugged trips into the wild, while others were wary of using it with heavier bikes.
Thule Upride
It's impossible to make a Best Bike Rack list without an entry from Thule, who remains one of the biggest names in the game. While their esteem is well-earned, Thule bike racks also tend to cost more than many of their competitors. Thule still has a few more budget-friendly racks available, and with a $300 price tag, Thule's Upride rooftop rack is well-suited to carrying a mountain bike to the great outdoors.
As noted with the Kuat Trio, rooftop racks are not ideal for drivers with pickup trucks or large SUVs, so if you count yourself among that set, Thule's Upride may not be the rack for you. The same is true if you're not comfortable lifting the weight of a mountain bike over your head. Like the Trio, Upride is also a single bike rack, so if you're hitting the trails with your partner, you'll need to buy two, which may be bumping up against cost-prohibitive territory for some.
Unlike the Trio, the Upride does not require users to remove the bike's front wheel during transit, which will be a major plus for many. Thule also offers several different builds of the Upride, so you can find one that fits the specific style of rooftop rack your vehicle has. Upride's carbon frame and no-fuss design make it as durable as it is visually appealing — all of which helped it earn the title of best rooftop rack in a recent Best if GearLab list despite some users claiming issues with its rear-wheel lock.
Yakima RidgeBack Tilt-Away Hitch Rack
That brings us to one of the pricier selections on our list, Yakima's RidgeBack Tilt-Away Hitch Bike Rack. Yes, the Ridgeback comes with a $329 price tag. However, much like Thule, it's impossible to talk about bike racks without throwing a shout-out to Yakima, whose renown rivals that well-known competitor. Yakima's pricing can also skew toward the pricier side of the market.
However, the RidgeBack is one of Yakima's more affordable multi-bike racks. It's also a hitch rack, meaning your vehicle needs a rack-ready trailer hitch attached if you want to use the RidgeBack. If you don't have a hitch, RidgeBack's design is a deal breaker. But if you do, Yakima's RidgeBack rack is an easy-to-use and easy-to-install option that comes fully assembled and won't take up too much space in your garage when it's not in use. Likewise, the rack's tilt-back design means you should have no trouble opening your vehicle's hatchback or tailgate.
In a clever design win, the RidgeBack also comes with a built-in bottle opener, which could be an invaluable feature if you find yourself in the wilderness with no means to pop a cold one by the campfire. The rack is also available for two, four, or five bikes, though some buyers have reportedly had issues with the larger models accommodating multiple full-size mountain bikes. Likewise, some users also felt the five-bike rack was unstable when in use.
Haul-Master Two Bike Hitch Mount Bike Rack
Last but certainly not least is Haul-Master's Two Bike Hitch Mount bike rack, which is easily the most budget-friendly option on our list, boasting a price tag of just $45. If you are unfamiliar with the Haul-Master name, it's a Harbor Freight Tools brand that makes everything from cargo carriers and off-road vehicle ramps to folding trailers and truck bed accessories. Yes, they also make a trailer hitch bike rack you can buy online or at your local Harbor Freight store.
For $45, you are, of course, getting less flash in the design department. But you are not sacrificing quality, with Bicycling recently including Haul-Master's hitch rack on their recent Best Of list and everyday consumers giving it 4.5 out of five stars on Harbor Freight's website. The barebones build aside, the design team did equip the rack with a tilt-back feature that makes it easy to access a trunk, tailgate, or hatchback. So, if you're looking for a cheap, purely functional way to take a mountain bike or two along on your next camping venture, this rack is very much in your wheelhouse.
The Two Bike Hitch Mount rack does have a couple of drawbacks, one of which is that it maxes out at carrying 100 pounds. So, you might need to be careful when loading up a pair of full-size mountain bikes. Some users also complained about the rack's toughness and a too-loose fit in their trailer hitch. Even still, at $45, this rack may be worth the risk.
How we got here
The bike racks on this list were selected after extensive research concerning their quality, ease of use, and durability. We then consulted several trusted review sites along with those fronting reviews from actual consumers. Whenever possible, personal experience with each bike rack was also accounted for. Each bike rack that made the list was selected as it met the above-listed criteria and fit within the parameters of our price point. While this list is meant as an in-depth look at the bike racks currently available for consumer purchase, it is far from comprehensive and meant as a jumping-in point for buyers. We encourage you to conduct your own research before purchasing any bike rack.