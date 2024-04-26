The Best Bike Racks For Camping On A Budget

For true-blue outdoor enthusiasts, there's no wrong way to commune with the natural world. But there's no shortage of nature lovers who might insist the best way to get in touch with Mother Nature is to spend a few days roughing with little more than a tent, a campfire, and, perhaps even a mountain bike so they can hit those off the grid trails in style.

One of the many issues that face campers who refuse to chart off into the wilderness without their trusty mountain bike in tow is transporting it to whatever out-of-the-way campground they've selected. The solution to that problem is to strap their bike onto their car, truck, or SUV and haul it along. But adding a pricey bike rack to your camping bill might be cost-prohibitive for even the most devoted mountain bike enthusiasts. That being the case, we set our sights on finding a few solid bike racks you can add to your list of must-have camping necessities that won't break the bank.

For this article, we are focusing on bike racks that can be purchased for under $400 and have further met our criteria for design and durability, among other factors (more on our methodology at the end of the article). With those factors in mind, here are our picks for bike racks that should be on the radar of any cost-conscious camper.