How To Set Up And Use Ratchet Straps: A Complete Guide

Anyone who's recently needed to move furniture or transport outdoor gear like a kayak from one location to another knows it can be a logistical nightmare. While such items can sometimes be affixed to the top of a car, most will agree that having access to a pickup truck or even renting a moving van from a retailer like The Home Depot can seriously mitigate the transportation headache. In the latter case, transporting a heavy load via pickup raises another potential issue in how to secure that load for travel.

There are numerous ways to go about ensuring that your load is properly tied down during transport, though you'll hopefully avoid such absurdist scenes as that infamous meme of the guy draped over an unsecured mattress in the back of his buddy's truck. It's far more likely you'll seek to secure your load using ropes or bungee cords.

Of the current options available to consumers, ratchet straps like those available at Harbor Freight are, perhaps, the best way to keep a load secured in a moving vehicle. They're also relatively budget-friendly, with heavy-duty sets selling for about $35 on Amazon and other retail outlets. Depending on your needs, that may be a most worthy investment indeed. But once you've purchased a set of ratchet straps, it's important to learn how to properly set up and use them.

