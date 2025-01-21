6 Non-Performance Mods Every Car Owner Should Install

Dash cams aren't the only types of cameras you may want to consider installing on your car. Backup cameras are also extremely handy, and they're one of the best non-performance mods you can purchase. They work by providing you with a view of the area directly behind your vehicle and help you to see where you're going while driving in reverse. Backup cams are exceptionally useful for backing into tight spots or up against a wall or other barrier. Many of them even provide distance lines on the in-cabin display screen, allowing you to see exactly how far you are from any obstacles and stop before hitting them.

Advertisement

When it comes to purchasing and installing a backup camera, there are some things you should take into consideration. First, you'll need to decide whether you want to replace the existing receiver or media console. If your vehicle comes stock with a display screen, you may choose to purchase only a camera that's compatible with your existing system. However, if your car doesn't have a screen, you'll need to buy a camera that comes with one that you can install or look into other types of cameras, like those that project onto your rearview mirror or a dash-mounted screen — otherwise, you won't be able to see the camera's feed.

It's also important to decide how you want to mount your backup cam. Depending on your vehicle, you may have quite a few options, ranging from bracket and license plate mounts to model-specific locations. Do your research to understand your options before making a purchase. There are various highly-rated backup cameras to choose from. So, it's important that you explore a few brands to make the right decision for you and your car.

Advertisement