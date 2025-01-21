6 Non-Performance Mods Every Car Owner Should Install
There are various different ways to boost your car's horsepower, from replacing engine parts with performance-enhancing mods to installing things like spoilers to improve handling and reduce drag. However, not every car owner cares about increasing performance. Some drivers may prefer to invest their money into accessories and mods that boost interior comfort or increase the vehicle's navigational capabilities. Just like there are many ways to get more horsepower out of your car, you also have a lot of options when it comes to non-performance mods and enhancements.
If you're more interested in boosting your vehicle's safety or adding some additional high-tech features than you are in tearing up the drag strip, you may be curious about your options. As mentioned, a vast market for non-performance car mods exists. However, with so many options and brands to choose from, you may find yourself feeling overwhelmed or directionless when it comes to getting started.
Fortunately, we're here to help. We'll cover six different non-performance mods and add-ons that can revolutionize your driving experience, from devices that boost safety and convenience like dash cams and backup cameras to high-tech stereos and basic floor mats. Let's dive in and check out some of the best non-performance car mods that you can buy.
A dash cam can help keep you safe on the road
You may think of dash cams as devices used primarily by police officers and, more recently, delivery and rideshare drivers. However, in reality, dash cams are a worthwhile investment for any car owner. Think about why cops and people like Uber drivers use dash cams: it's mainly for safety. Dash cams are usually set up to record either the space directly in front of the vehicle or the car's cabin. Both styles have their benefits, and many people choose to install both for peace of mind.
The advantage to installing a road-facing dash cam is that it can record your driving activity and, depending on the camera, the area around the front of your car. That way, if you get into an accident, you can use the footage to help prove that you weren't at fault. Keep in mind that your dash cam footage can also be used against you in the event that you cause a crash and that dash cam footage is not always allowed to be used as evidence in court. Cabin-facing dash cams, on the other hand, can be extremely beneficial for rideshare drivers. Rideshare driving is a popular but dangerous side gig, and maintaining video evidence of every customer interaction is a wise way to protect yourself from various situations.
When it comes to the best dash cams, you have a lot of options. Devices that record 24/7 are ideal, as they can record even while you're parked to protect against door dings at the supermarket as well as road incidents. Some of the top-rated choices include models like the Transcend DrivePro 550 with full 1080P HD recording and the more expensive, but feature-loaded, Garmin Dash Cam Live.
Floor mats can help keep your car's interior looking like new
Automotive floor mats are designed to replace or cover the stock floor mats that come with your car. They're frequently built from thick, durable rubber to provide a fluid and stain resistant surface that's easy to clean, and it's also not uncommon to encounter customized floor mats in bright colors or those depicting things like favorite sports teams. Floor mats may seem like a boring addition to this list, but they can be invaluable accessories, especially if you live outside the city and have to walk through mud or dirt.
When shopping for floor mats, there are some things you should take into consideration. First of all, it's critical that you look for high-quality products that fit your vehicle properly. Improperly fitting mats that aren't anchored securely to the floor can dramatically reduce your car's safety, as they can interfere with the gas and brake pedals. Look specifically for floor mats designed for your car's make and model or for mats that you can cut to size yourself. You'll also want to consider the material used in the mats. While carpet can provide a decent level of protection when it comes to things like dirt and dust, it's less useful against spilled drinks and muddy boots. Consider purchasing a set of rubber mats if you live somewhere that experiences a lot of rain and snowfall.
Floor mats are another non-performance mod that every owner should install. You can find them virtually anywhere that sells car parts, including places like Walmart and AutoZone, and you can even make your own set if you're feeling crafty. Popular options available for purchase online include WeatherTech Custom Fit FloorLiners, which you can cut to fit your vehicle, and Husky Weather Beater Floor Mats.
A backup cam can increase safety and convenience
Dash cams aren't the only types of cameras you may want to consider installing on your car. Backup cameras are also extremely handy, and they're one of the best non-performance mods you can purchase. They work by providing you with a view of the area directly behind your vehicle and help you to see where you're going while driving in reverse. Backup cams are exceptionally useful for backing into tight spots or up against a wall or other barrier. Many of them even provide distance lines on the in-cabin display screen, allowing you to see exactly how far you are from any obstacles and stop before hitting them.
When it comes to purchasing and installing a backup camera, there are some things you should take into consideration. First, you'll need to decide whether you want to replace the existing receiver or media console. If your vehicle comes stock with a display screen, you may choose to purchase only a camera that's compatible with your existing system. However, if your car doesn't have a screen, you'll need to buy a camera that comes with one that you can install or look into other types of cameras, like those that project onto your rearview mirror or a dash-mounted screen — otherwise, you won't be able to see the camera's feed.
It's also important to decide how you want to mount your backup cam. Depending on your vehicle, you may have quite a few options, ranging from bracket and license plate mounts to model-specific locations. Do your research to understand your options before making a purchase. There are various highly-rated backup cameras to choose from. So, it's important that you explore a few brands to make the right decision for you and your car.
Ceramic window tint for privacy and protection against heat
We've all probably seen cars with dark tinted windows cruising down the street. It's hard to deny the cool factor that properly-installed window tint can provide. However, it's not just about looking cool, and there's more than one type of automotive window tint out there. In reality, window tint can provide a few different benefits, including helping to keep your car's interior cooler.
As mentioned, various types of automotive window tint exist, ranging from basic dyed tint to metallic tint and carbon color stable tint. Standard dyed tint has long been one of the most popular choices for car owners. However, it doesn't provide much in the way of heat protection, as dyed tint is essentially an aesthetic mod designed to increase privacy. Ceramic tint, on the other hand, combines privacy and heat reflection into one product. Ceramic window tint is constructed using multiple layers of film embedded with small ceramic particles. When done correctly, ceramic window tint can provide up to 99.99% UV protection. Combine that heat protection with the privacy that dark windows afford, and you've got an excellent non-performance mod that can increase your car's interior comfort while also looking very cool.
That said, remember that extremely dark window tint is illegal in almost every state. The reasons for this vary from safety issues, as a very dark tint can impede your vision, to cops feeling unsafe when unable to see inside the vehicle. If you're considering adding some window tint to your car, make sure you check out the laws in your area before doing so to avoid any unnecessary interactions with law enforcement.
A hitch receiver
You may think of hitch receivers primarily as accessories for pickup trucks and SUVs. It's true that hitch receivers are commonly found on these types of vehicles. They allow us to tow things like RVs, work trailers, and boats, and they represent an essential towing accessory for truck owners. However, in reality, hitch receivers can make excellent non-performance mods for drivers of all walks of life and different types of vehicles.
That's because hitch receivers aren't just for hitches and pulling trailers. These devices are actually practical and useful for various different types of equipment. Some of the things that aren't hitches that you can attach to a hitch receiver include equipment like bicycle racks and cargo platforms. They can make great accessories for anyone who likes to spend time camping or hiking, as well as anyone who makes deliveries or needs a little extra space for a move across town.
However, when it comes time to select a hitch receiver for your vehicle, you need to pick the right device for your car and your needs. There are different types of hitch receivers, each with varying capabilities and applications. For a smaller car, you can find receivers capable of supporting around 2,000 pounds that bolt right onto the frame, like the CURT Class 1 Receiver. Those are great for smaller loads like bikes and camping equipment, but they're not ideal for pulling large trailers — for that, you'll want a larger class 2 receiver, like the CURT Class 3 Trailer Hitch. It's also important that you install the receiver properly. Incorrectly installed hitch receivers can be extremely dangerous for you and other motorists, so you should consult an expert if you're unsure about your options, or you're a car novice.
A quality sound system
Some things just go together perfectly: peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, and a good song and the open road. There are few activities that can provide the same feelings of unbridled freedom and adventure as cruising down the interstate with the windows down while blasting your favorite road trip anthem. However, the sad reality is that many cars don't roll off the factory floor with a quality sound system.
Fortunately, the aftermarket automotive sound system industry is huge and teeming with options from which you can choose. If you're thinking about upgrading your car's stock media system, there are a few components you may want to consider. Automotive sound systems typically include things like subwoofers, amplifiers, a new car stereo receiver, and additional speakers. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you need to go out and buy all of those devices.
Depending on your vehicle, you may only need one or two extra components, or you may choose to buy them all for a truly souped-up listening experience. As mentioned, your vehicle may play a large role in helping you decide what equipment to buy. For example, if you drive a modern car that has a solid stock stereo with things like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you may choose to simply add some punchier speakers, or you may choose to go for speakers, a subwoofer, and an amplifier. On the other hand, if you drive an older vehicle with a basic radio, you may want to upgrade the entire media system. Various brands build car speakers and other audio equipment, including highly-rated names like JBL, Pioneer, and Kenwood. Do your research to understand what goes into modifying your car's audio system, and check out a few brands to confirm compatibility and features.