5 Engine Car Parts To Upgrade If You Want More Horsepower

The internal combustion engines that power our vehicles have come a long way in the past several decades. Not only have they become more efficient and better for the environment, but car engines have also gotten significantly more powerful than they were in years past. Since the 1980s, cars have seen their horsepower outputs increase by extremely large margins. At the same time, emissions have gone down and gas mileage has gone up. That's all great, but what if you want even more horsepower?

Advertisement

Fortunately, there are a lot of different ways to get more horsepower out of your car. Many of those methods involve installing aftermarket upgrades or add-ons, including things like tuners or forced air induction systems like turbochargers or superchargers. However, you don't have to add extra components to squeeze a little bit more horsepower out of your ride. In fact, upgrading a few stock parts can go a long way toward increasing your car's power output.

As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong gearhead who's modified numerous vehicles, I'll break down some of the best engine parts to upgrade if you want more horsepower.