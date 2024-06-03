Ceramic Vs. Carbon Window Tint: What's The Difference, And Is Ceramic Really Worth It?

There is no shortage of ways to keep your car cool as we enter the increasingly sweltering temperatures of the coming months. Among the simplest things you can do is tinting your windows. Adding a layer of this dark laminate film to your car's windows is the best way to ensure the inside of your vehicle's interior is protected from excessive heat and sunlight, while giving you an added level of privacy. Some window tints are even strong enough to protect against harmful UV rays and prolong your car's interior from fading.

But window tints are not all made the same. Just like the cars that they cover, window tints are made out of a wide range of materials including metallic, dyed, and hybrid variations. But the two that are most commonly pitted against one another as to which is better are carbon and ceramic window tints. Like all other window tint varieties, carbon and ceramic have their own benefits and drawbacks, but in many cases, ceramic is largely favored by experts. Is all the hype about ceramic really worth it?

Picking which one is best for you entirely depends on your needs and preferences, so it's a good idea to learn about each type to make a more informed decision. Here's what to know about ceramic and carbon window tints and if ceramic is truly as good as some say.