4 Door Coupe Vs Sedan: What's The Big Difference?

The biggest difference between a four-door coupe and a sedan is the size of the vehicle. A coupe has less than 33 cubic feet of space while a sedan has more. In other words, it has nothing to do with the number of doors on the vehicle. Additionally, because of the limited space in the coupe, the fixed roof tends to be sloped all the way back to the trunk whereas a sedan has more headroom for its backseat passengers.

Although, there are some similarities between the four-door coupe and the sedan. Because of the former's two extra doors, naturally, the size of the entire vehicle had to grow, so you can find some that do resemble the same size as a sedan. Remember, the metric for a coupe versus a sedan is based on interior space, not the overall size of the car. Additionally, unlike the traditional two-door coupe which either wouldn't come with a backseat or with very limited room, the four-door coupe is made for there to be passengers, much like a sedan. In the end, though, it's about the style of a four-door vehicle and how much interior room you're looking for.