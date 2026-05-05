4 Car Accessories Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid (For Good Reason)

There are a lot of car accessories that can completely revolutionize your ride, including some that will make your trips safer. However, as discussed by Consumer Reports in a February 2026 article, there are some accessories that you should definitely avoid for safety reasons. To be clear, we're not just talking about bad investments here; the real issue is that these accessories can pose a danger to your vehicle and to yourself. This happens predominantly with products that interfere with safety measures like seat belts and airbag systems.

As is often the case with these articles, reader discretion is advised. While Consumer Reports warns against these types of accessories, you may very well have a tried and tested model that poses no danger and may even make your vehicle safer. The reason this list exists is that, if you didn't pick an explicitly safe model, there's a good chance it poses a threat to your vehicle. You should make sure the accessory you do have is safe if you want to keep using it.

Seat belt extenders are a great example, and that's probably why they're absent from CR's list. While aftermarket models have a high chance of being too dangerous to use, the NHTSA says that a seat belt extender sold or offered by the vehicle manufacturer directly is the recommended choice for drivers and passengers looking to make time spent inside their vehicle safer.