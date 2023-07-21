Plastic Water Bottles Left In The Sun Could Set Your Car On Fire - Here's How

Here's a common situation for you: you're out on the road on a hot day with a big ol' water bottle in one hand. It's important to stay hydrated when the sun's bearing down and all that. At some point, you pull over somewhere, maybe for a few minutes, maybe for a little while, and you leave the water bottle in your car. Here's where things take a turn — you return to your car after your little outing to discover a smokey fire and the distinctive smell of car seat leather. How the heck does something like that even happen?

As it turns out, the key to this fire, ironically enough, is that water bottle you left in your car. While the odds of this happening are very low, it's not an impossible event. If all of the correct factors align, it is possible for the water bottle to concentrate heat onto a focused point of your car. Ideally, this focused point wouldn't be a flammable material, or it would only make a small divot, but in the worst case, that intense heat could cause the softer parts of your car — like the seat — to catch fire.