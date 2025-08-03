13 Useful Car Gadgets That Make Road Trips Safer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're preparing for your first weekend adventure, or you're a seasoned road trip veteran, it's easy to accumulate a mountain of gear that seems useful for your next adventure. No-one wants to get out on the road and have plans ruined by forgetting to bring a critical piece of kit. However, it's equally possible to go too far the other way and bring far more than you actually need.

To keep car clutter to a minimum, it's always good to take a moment to review your arsenal of road trip gear and gadgets every so often, to make sure it's all still as useful as possible. If some of your go-to gadgets are due an upgrade, or if you're missing a potentially useful gadget altogether, it might be worth investing in one of these safety-enhancing fresh finds.