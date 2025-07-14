Why Some New Gadgets Still Have Micro USB (And Why You Probably Shouldn't Buy Them)

The convenience of online shopping from major retailers means that it can be easy to impulse purchase gadgets without looking too closely at the details. When they arrive, you might find that they're not quite what you thought they were. Sometimes they might have a major flaw, but other times gadgets might just come with a few minor irritations. One frustratingly common issue is that it uses a different USB connector than what you were expecting, like using Micro USB instead of USB-C.

It's not necessarily a deal-breaking issue, but it's puzzling why new gadgets come with Micro USB at all when USB-C is superior in both speed and convenience. Jeff Ravencraft, president and COO of the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), was recently asked a similar question by The Verge and offered several reasons why Micro USB might still crop up in new gadgets. His first suggestion was that a new gadget might simply be less new in terms of design than you think it is. If a gadget has been in production for a number of years without major changes, it might simply be that you're buying a design from a time when USB-C was less commonly used.