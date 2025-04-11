Micro USB Vs. USB-C: What's The Difference?

USB has evolved significantly since it was first introduced in 1996. Even among the devices you own, you'll likely notice several different USB connectors. Two of the most common types are Micro USB and USB-C. These refer to physical USB standards, as opposed to communication standards like USB 1.0, 2.0 or 3.0. While Micro USB and USB-C are mainly used to charge devices and transfer data, there are a lot of differences between them.

Micro USB was first released in 2007, whereas USB-C made its debut in 2014. One major difference between the two is their physical appearance. The Micro USB connector is longer at the top and shorter at the bottom, so it can be inserted in only one direction. USB-C, on the other hand, has a flat, rounded shape. Thanks to this symmetrical design, USB-C connectors can be inserted in either orientation, so it's much easier to use.