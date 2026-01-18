16 Of The Coolest Car Accessories You Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As fancy as modern cars are, you usually need to deck them out with an accessory or two to truly make them your own. Conventional accessories include things like phone mounts, seat covers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto displays, Bluetooth transmitters, and more.

You can find those accessories pretty much anywhere, at local gas stations or supermarkets, but they are just the tip of the car accessory iceberg. If you continue beyond the common and ordinary accessories, you can find a collection of creative and sometimes borderline-unhinged automotive products. Some of these gadgets and knickknacks are convenient, some are conversation pieces, and some are just plain weird.

Cars are evolving, and so is how we use them. Car accessories have to evolve alongside them to keep up and remain relevant. Along the way, accessory manufacturers throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. We can't say whether these accessories will stand the test of time, or even whether you should buy them, but we can say these are 16 of the coolest or weirdest car accessories you might not know about.