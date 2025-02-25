Every Major Electric Blanket Brand Ranked Worst To Best

One of the more irritating aspects of colder weather is trying to warm up enough to comfortably fall asleep — particularly when it comes to fingers and toes. There are loads of heated gadgets that'll keep you nice and toasty when you're out and about, or working at your desk, but when it comes to bed time few things beat blankets.

Advertisement

The cheapest option is to stick with really warm regular bedding, because there are no internal electronics that will eventually break down and necessitate a replacement, but electric blankets can work very well as a method of pre-heating. You'll also want to be cautious with them in general, because misuse could lead to damage, which could create a fire hazard.

But when used with safety in mind, an electric blanket should be able to keep you comfortable through several cold seasons. Especially if you do a bit of research beforehand and find one that both fits your needs and has a good track record. So think of this list as a starting point.