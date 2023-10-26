5 Electric Blankets That Are Worth The Price In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electric blankets are nice to have when the summer months are over, and it starts to get chillier. Bundling up in extra clothes is what many people do, especially if they have to go outside and use the snow blower. Once you're back inside, you'll want to find a way to warm up quickly. A good solution to that problem is buying an electric blanket. The issue is there are so many different blankets to choose from, varying in quality and price. If you're not looking to break the bank by picking up a blanket, you're able to do that. If you want the best of the best when it comes to electric blankets, there are options for that as well.
What's ultimately decided on will vary by person. If you're not somebody who wants to sleep with an electric blanket, you might be able to get away with a cheaper option since you won't be using it as much. Picking up something that you'll be wrapped up in on a couch is entirely different than sleeping for eight hours.
Westinghouse Electric Blanket Throw Heated Blanket
If you're on a budget and looking to spend no more than $40 on a blanket, then the Westinghouse option is perfect for you. The throw blanket size costs $38.99, but you're able to go all the way up to the king-sized blanket for $149.99. Anybody looking for a blanket to cozy up in for the couch will find a lot to like here. You have the ability to set heating hours between two and 10 hours to ensure there won't be any overheating. On top of that, you have six different heating levels to choose from, and you're able to easily revert to a previous setting if you're not a fan of the one you chose.
Washing an electric blanket might sound tricky, but you're able to put this one into your washing machine and even your dryer. You'll want to tumble dry on low heat, or you can hang it from a line just to be safe. Make sure you never use the blanket when it's wet.
JET'S HOME Heated Blanket
The Jet's Home electric blanket comes equipped with four heating levels that will allow you to find the best setting for you. The full-size option comes in at $54.17, and you can go all the way up to a king size for $84.98. It'll automatically switch off after 10 hours, so there's no need to worry about any overheating going on here. The temperatures range from 84 degrees Fahrenheit to 112 degrees Fahrenheit. The big appeal to this blanket is the 19-foot cable that'll allow you to take it anywhere around the house. There should be no issues plugging it into any room you're in.
It's machine washable like the other options, but you'll want to make sure you don't use it while it's wet and that you remove the adapter before throwing it in the wash. Breaking the adapter will turn this electric blanket into a regular blanket, and nobody wants that.
Degrees of Comfort Heated Blanket with Foot Pocket
If you want to mix things up a bit with your electric blanket, you can go for Degrees of Comfort's option, which comes with built-in foot pockets. A lot of people have cold feet in the winter, and instead of putting on socks, you can tuck them into a heated blanket. It's a really nice feature to get included here, especially since this blanket will cost you $50.
There are three different heat levels to choose from, and you'll get a six-foot power cord included here. That means you won't have as much versatility as some of the other options, but that's plenty long enough for most people. Degrees of Comfort promises you won't even feel the adapter while you're wrapped up, so that's another bonus. Just take off the adapter and toss it in like you would any other blanket for washing. You'll get a five-year warranty included with the purchase in case something goes wrong.
Thermee Micro Flannel Full-Size Heated Electric Blanket
For just over $150, you can grab the Thermee electric blanket, and it's worth every penny. This will be out of the budget for many people as that price is just for a full-size, but it's something you'll appreciate for a long time if you can splurge. It comes with 10 different heat settings that give you a lot of control over how you feel. It'll automatically drop it back down to the previous heat level after 30 minutes, meaning you will never be too hot for long. It's reversible from sherpa to quilted, depending on your mood.
There are plenty of different colors to choose from, so you're not going to be locked into a specific color if you don't want to be. Thermee says this blanket won't shrink in the wash, so there's nothing to worry about on that end. If you still have second thoughts about jumping on board, the five-year manufacturer warranty that's offered might give you some added peace of mind.
SEALY Heated Blanket
The Sealy heated blanket is a good option for those in the market. The throw blanket-sized option will cost you $59.99, and you're able to climb all the way up to a queen-size $159.99. Sealy is well known in the furniture field; the company has a good blanket here. This blanket can heat up to 95 degrees in 15 minutes, so you're able to get warm in a hurry if that's what you're searching for. There are six different heat settings to pick from, and they can go all the way up to 113 degrees. You can toggle on an auto shut-off between two and 10 hours. This will help you save on electricity and overheating without the need of having to create a shut-off schedule with a smart plug, so that's a nice touch. The lightweight build makes it feel like you don't have a giant quilt over you but a warm and soft blanket instead.
If you're scared off by the high price, Sealy offers a five-year warranty that will cover you in the event of any issues. Nobody wants their blanket to suddenly stop heating up after a few uses, and Sealy makes it so you shouldn't worry.