Is This Cheap Retractable Car Phone Charger Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With mobile phones playing an important role in our modern car experiences, such as navigation, entertainment, and communication, it's absolutely necessary to invest in a charging unit for your vehicle. So, why not get a really good one for your everyday comfort? In recent times, the LISEN Retractable Car Charger is leading the charge and is a highly-rated option on Amazon that is gaining popularity (and for good reason). With prices starting at $27.99, this charger sets itself apart in a couple of unique and useful ways.

First, the fact that it's retractable means that you don't have to deal with the annoying task of untangling cables after every use. If you come from a big family, this might also save you from some shouting matches, especially when people tend to take them out of the vehicles. Second, its two retractable cables (USB-C and Lightning) can go up to 31.5 inches, which means even your backseat passengers can benefit should the need arise. But, if you have a need for other types of cables, there are also ports for 12W USB-A and 30W USB-C Power Delivery (PD).

Third, it doesn't just support fast-charging of up to 69W for two devices, but it can also charge up to four devices simultaneously. While it markets itself primarily as a charger for iPhones, LISEN shares that it's also compatible with a myriad of other gadgets. This includes, but not limited to Android phones, tablets, laptops, and even handheld consoles, like the Steam Deck.