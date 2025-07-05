Is This Cheap Retractable Car Phone Charger Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With mobile phones playing an important role in our modern car experiences, such as navigation, entertainment, and communication, it's absolutely necessary to invest in a charging unit for your vehicle. So, why not get a really good one for your everyday comfort? In recent times, the LISEN Retractable Car Charger is leading the charge and is a highly-rated option on Amazon that is gaining popularity (and for good reason). With prices starting at $27.99, this charger sets itself apart in a couple of unique and useful ways.
First, the fact that it's retractable means that you don't have to deal with the annoying task of untangling cables after every use. If you come from a big family, this might also save you from some shouting matches, especially when people tend to take them out of the vehicles. Second, its two retractable cables (USB-C and Lightning) can go up to 31.5 inches, which means even your backseat passengers can benefit should the need arise. But, if you have a need for other types of cables, there are also ports for 12W USB-A and 30W USB-C Power Delivery (PD).
Third, it doesn't just support fast-charging of up to 69W for two devices, but it can also charge up to four devices simultaneously. While it markets itself primarily as a charger for iPhones, LISEN shares that it's also compatible with a myriad of other gadgets. This includes, but not limited to Android phones, tablets, laptops, and even handheld consoles, like the Steam Deck.
Here's what users have to say about the LISEN Retractable Charger
Unsurprisingly, a lot of people are genuinely impressed with the LISEN Retractable Car Phone Charger in more ways than one. On Amazon, more than 8,000 users have given it an impressive 4.6 stars on average. Not to mention, 78% of buyers have also rated it a perfect five stars, which means buyers are more than satisfied with its performance.
As of writing, it's also in the top spot of Amazon's Cell Phone Automobile Charger Category and an Amazon's Choice product. Due to its military-grade design, several users have mentioned that they found it quite durable and love the order it brings to their consoles (and life in general). Plus, it has a nice little indicator light to let you know it's working the way you expect. Although, one person did mention that it stopped working within eight months and the brand didn't accept it for return.
However, it's important to note that while this LISEN product shines as a charger, you shouldn't expect it to perform as anything else. For example, your plugged-in iPhone won't automatically be linked to your CarPlay. Unfortunately, some reviewers did mention their slight disappointment when they found out that it doesn't double as a Bluetooth transmitter. While someone did mention that they thought it looked a little bulky, they reiterated that they thought it was still a good value. But, if you're not yet sold on this particular charger, you still have other options.
Other cool retractable chargers you should consider
For people who tend to work in their cars, such as trade workers, salesmen, or rideshare drivers, you might need different cable combination options. So, here are other similar, retractable chargers that you may want to get instead. A relatively more affordable option, the EloBeth Retractable Car Charger even has more cord combinations up its sleeve, especially if you don't really need the Lightning cable. With only one USB-C retractable cable plus USB-C and USB-A ports, its cheapest model sells for just under $16. On the other hand, if everyone around you has already moved on with phones that use the standard USB-C cable, Elobeth offers a model with a pair of USB-C cables instead for $21.99. On Amazon, EloBeth's different variants have generated an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 5,600 people.
Although, if you don't upgrade your iPhone often, you might be at the other end of the spectrum and actually require Lightning cables instead. For this, the SUPERONE Retractable Cable will be a better option because of its $20.49 model that comes with a duo of retractable lightning cables. Since more than 950 Amazon users have given it about 4.6 stars, you're also more or less in good hands. After you decide on which retractable charger makes sense for you, you may also want to get a car phone holder to go with it, so your mobile phone has a home when being powered up.