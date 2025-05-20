4 New Cars That Come With Swivel Seats
SUVs have been finding new ways to make their interiors feel more spacious and comfortable than ever. One feature that many new electric SUVs have implemented are swivel seats, which have the ability of turning all the way around to face the row of seats behind them. This has only made SUVs even more versatile, from families using this feature to install car seats with ease, friends using it to throw pizza parties, or co-workers utilizing swivel seats to have business meetings.
Swivel seats are not a brand-new concept — even some classic cars have front seats that turn around — but you won't find them all too often. However, some newer car models boast this useful feature along with other ways to make SUV interiors roomier than ever before. Here are three new electric SUVs that allow you to turn around in your seat whether it's to work, eat, or hang out.
It's worth noting that U.S. drivers are out of luck — federal safety regulations mean no swivel seats, and thus no impromptu pizza parties.
Kia EV9
The Kia EV9 is a three-row six-seater that has a swivel feature in the second row of passenger seats. It also comes with console sliding tables, making the back row of seats perfect for working, reading, and eating. SlashGear noted in our review that the passenger rows are quite spacious, making the back of the Kia EV9 perfect for families that want to socialize and relax. However, the swivel seats are only available in the GT-Line S trim.
To swivel the car seats around, make sure the vehicle is stationary and the seats are locked in place. Open the rear door on the side of the seat you want to rotate, locate the swivel lever at the bottom, pull it and rotate the car seat 90 degrees towards the door or 180 degrees towards the third-row seats (backwards). Turn the seat until it's locked in place, then maybe give it a good shake or two to make sure it's securely in place.
Hyundai IONIQ 9
The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 is designed to be spacious, featuring three rows of seats and more interior room than past Hyundai SUVs. According to Hyundai, the IONIQ 9 actually has the longest wheelbase of any of their models at 10.27 ft, a width of 6.5 ft, and a height of 5.87 ft. There's tons of legroom for everyone, especially with the swivel feature in the second seat. Sadly, drivers in the United States won't get the swivel seats due to strict safety regulations.
The IONIQ 9 has a lot of impactful features that add to this spacious feel — its doors open extra wide to allow easier access to the swivel seats, there's tons of storage, and a large sunroof. Hyundai also designed the interior with "soothing colors" to create a lounge-like feel in the back. Hyundai really hopes the swivel seats will complete the communal feel, even suggesting an "in-car dinner party."
Genesis GV90
The Genesis GV90's coach doors reveal a spacious, luxurious interior that's focused on refinement and sophistication. Featuring traditional South Korean aesthetic details, the GV90's interior is meant to appeal to luxurious lifestyles, using cashmere, silk, and leather for the seat materials against dark-colored wood flooring (which has underfloor heating). The second row of seats are capable of rotating up to 180 degrees and can be adjusted to be in any direction needed.
The GV90 is set to be released sometime in 2026, described as Genesis' largest SUV yet. It was initially revealed at the New York Auto Show in 2024 under the name Genesis Neolun, a mashup of "Neo" and "Luna," or "New Moon." As a luxury SUV, the highest trim GV90 could be more than $120,000. It's not yet known what will change between the Neolun concept and the GV90, but it's expected to have three rows of seats and possibly carpeted flooring.
Nissan Note
This compact hatchback is revered in Japan for its reliability and practicality. Going into 2024, the Note got an exciting upgrade that made it even more of a bummer that it's not available in the United States. On top of some stylish changes (look at those bold hubcaps), the Note got a front seat that swivels. This has made the car a lot more accessible, since it's a lot easier to get in and out of the car.
This is the only vehicle on the list that's not fully electric. The Note is a hybrid car, featuring a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and dual electric motors. Interestingly enough, the engine doesn't drive the wheels, but rather acts as a generator that powers up a battery that provides energy to the front-mounted electric motor. The all-wheel drive model adds another motor to the rear. Doing so raises the price from $15,800 to $17,700.