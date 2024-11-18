5 Classic Cars That Featured Swivel Front Seats

Maybe you've been driving for decades. Perhaps, on the other hand, you're new behind the wheel and have an admiration for all things auto. In either case, the 'retro' aesthetic is appealing for all sorts. And sometimes it's the zaniest of features that really set a classic car apart.

Seats can be an under-appreciated aspect of a car. You might have the luxury of ventilated or heated seats, bucket seats that are coveted by some drivers, or just some luxurious leather (despite not being particularly unique). For a true touch of futuristic delight, some models were blessed with incredibly anomalous swivel front seats. Whether chosen for the aesthetic, accessibility, or convenience, these may present a level of intrigue or confusion.

Some of these models are intriguing cars in their own right, such as the 1957 Aurora, which was — or aimed to be — one of the most secure cars ever built. Let's take a look at some of these intriguing models and why swivel seats were added to the wider package. From the Aurora to later models of the Renault Clio, which is regarded as one of Renault's best models ever, it's going to be a fascinating ride through the auto world.

