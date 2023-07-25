10 Of The Best Renault Cars Ever Made

Renault's cars are, in many ways, the epitome of French carmaking. They're consistently different from the rest, for better or for worse, with plenty of underwhelming duds over the years alongside the brand's enviable back catalog of greats. It can be easy to overlook how many greats there are, too — from groundbreaking hot hatches to V10-powered minivans, Renault's importance in the performance car world should not be underestimated. Of equal importance is the brand's long-time partner and now subsidiary, Alpine, but for the purposes of this article, only cars that shipped without an Alpine badge are included.

Many of the greatest Renaults were devised by Renault Sport, an in-house division that handles everything from limited-run hot hatch specials to the brand's top-level racing efforts. However, Renault's motorsport pedigree goes back decades before the formation of Renault Sport, with its first sports car competing on the rally stages of the Tour de Corse, beating rivals from some of the world's greatest racing brands in the process. The French carmaker's history is a long and storied one, but these cars stand out among the rest as particular highlights of its output to date.