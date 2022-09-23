Renault Made An All-Electric Drift Car, And It's Retro Magic
In Europe, the Renault 5 is a ubiquitous compact hatchback. Not only was it a popular little commuter car over 50 years ago when it was first produced, it served as a platform for one of the most legendary rally cars ever made, the R5 Turbo 2. Now, Renault wants to pay tribute to the model's illustrious rallying history with a new electrified model.
Last year, Renault showed off a new EV R5 prototype as part of the brand's efforts to electrify its lineup in the upcoming years. By making an EV Renault 5, the brand hopes it can usher in an "electric rebirth," according to a Renault press release. The company hopes to have an "all-electric future" for its European lineup by 2030.
To celebrate the compact supermini's 50th anniversary, Renault is debuting the R5 Turbo 3E show car, an all-electric throwback made to do exactly one thing: drift.
An electric vaporwave drift monster
For specs, the R5 Turbo 3E should have no problem living up to its purpose. The show car is rear-wheel drive only, and it will feature two electric motors in the rear, producing a combined 380 horsepower and 516 foot-pounds of torque. A press release from the brand states it'll go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and 3.9 seconds when the car is in its dedicated drift mode. Renault designed its show car to look like it came straight out of a video game. It sports an absolutely ridiculous rear wing and enough bright colors and digital camo patterns to disorient anyone but the hardiest of spectators.
Renault is showing off the car, complete with designer racing suits and a full line of NFTs, this weekend at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance 2022 contest in France and then at the Paris Motor Show in October. The brand did not yet announce whether or not the R5 Turbo 3E would be a full production car.