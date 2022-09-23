Renault Made An All-Electric Drift Car, And It's Retro Magic

In Europe, the Renault 5 is a ubiquitous compact hatchback. Not only was it a popular little commuter car over 50 years ago when it was first produced, it served as a platform for one of the most legendary rally cars ever made, the R5 Turbo 2. Now, Renault wants to pay tribute to the model's illustrious rallying history with a new electrified model.

Last year, Renault showed off a new EV R5 prototype as part of the brand's efforts to electrify its lineup in the upcoming years. By making an EV Renault 5, the brand hopes it can usher in an "electric rebirth," according to a Renault press release. The company hopes to have an "all-electric future" for its European lineup by 2030.

To celebrate the compact supermini's 50th anniversary, Renault is debuting the R5 Turbo 3E show car, an all-electric throwback made to do exactly one thing: drift.