5 Things Every Mechanic Will Want In Their Garage That Aren't Power Tools

My first recollection of wrenching a motorcycle didn't involve power tools. Truth be told, it didn't involve a garage, either. I was helping my dad restore the carburetor of an old Suzuki minibike at the kitchen table in a tiny apartment we called home when I was in the fourth grade.

Time and tool selection have progressed over the last 50 years. Power tools make most jobs faster and easier, like raising a car on a lift and using an impact wrench to remove tires for rotation or using a battery-powered cordless ratchet to remove a hard to reach bolt or nut. However, power tools are expensive and take up more space compared to their manual-powered alternatives.

In addition to non-powered tools, there are other things that every mechanic should have in their garage. If I had to equip a garage from scratch today, I'd start with safety in mind before buying anything else. I'd also want to keep a clean shop because I've done my time rolling in the dirt. Let's make a list of the things we'd all want in our garage.