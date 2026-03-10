5 Things Every Mechanic Will Want In Their Garage That Aren't Power Tools
My first recollection of wrenching a motorcycle didn't involve power tools. Truth be told, it didn't involve a garage, either. I was helping my dad restore the carburetor of an old Suzuki minibike at the kitchen table in a tiny apartment we called home when I was in the fourth grade.
Time and tool selection have progressed over the last 50 years. Power tools make most jobs faster and easier, like raising a car on a lift and using an impact wrench to remove tires for rotation or using a battery-powered cordless ratchet to remove a hard to reach bolt or nut. However, power tools are expensive and take up more space compared to their manual-powered alternatives.
In addition to non-powered tools, there are other things that every mechanic should have in their garage. If I had to equip a garage from scratch today, I'd start with safety in mind before buying anything else. I'd also want to keep a clean shop because I've done my time rolling in the dirt. Let's make a list of the things we'd all want in our garage.
PPE and first aid
As a mechanic, you're constantly at risk of injuries. Hot surfaces, sharp objects, moving parts, and flying debris are an everyday occurrence. One way to minimize the risk of injury is to wear PPE (personal protective equipment). Safety glasses, face shields, gloves, and hearing protection are must-have safety equipment for mechanics. In fact, most professional garages require their use much of the time.
Some mechanics may scoff at the idea of wearing PPE, but I'm a believer after witnessing several injuries and some near misses that PPE prevented. Once, while deburring some rough parts using a die grinder and a sandpaper wheel, the wheel caught an edge and broke apart. One of the flying pieces hit my safety glasses, breaking the frame and knocking them off my face. I hate to think what life would be like today if I hadn't been wearing them.
A first aid kit is also a good item to have in the garage. Make sure it's equipped with items to stop arterial bleeding, soothe burns, and wash dirt from your eyes at a minimum. Having those items on hand isn't enough; make sure you know how to use them effectively.
Basic shop tools and supplies
Every mechanic needs tools and supplies in their garage. While Harbor Freight sells highly-rated shop tools and supplies, it doesn't matter what brand we buy. What really matters is that we have the tools we need to accomplish the tasks at hand.
Everyone knows mechanics need a good hand tool kit. Whether we're working on semi-trucks, light-duty trucks, cars, motorcycles, or bicycles, we need a variety of wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and socket wrenches.
Other shop supplies include a way to handle spilled fluids and keep the garage clean in general. Since we're looking at power tool alternatives, we'll need some granular floor dry, kitty litter, or absorbent mats to soak up any spills. A good shop broom, whether it's a push broom or a hand broom, and a dust pan will allow us to keep the floor clean for when we need to lie on it. Just don't use the same broom that's designated for inside the house.
Floor jack and jack stands
Unless we plan to work only on items we can easily lift by hand, we're going to need some sort of jack in the garage. There are several types of automotive jacks with different intended uses. One of the handiest and most versatile types is the floor jack. Of course, the best way to avoid being crushed by a falling car is to support it with jack stands, so we'll want some of those too.
Floor jacks and jack stands come in a wide range of weight ratings, build quality, and features. Low-profile floor jacks are best for cars without much ground clearance, while off-road floor jacks with large wheels are easier to maneuver when used away from paved surfaces. To select the best floor jack and jack stands for your garage, you'll need to consider the weight of any conceivable project, required clearance to the bottom of the vehicle, and maximum lift height to safely accomplish the desired task.
Fire extinguisher
Fire is always a risk when working on a vehicle. Oxygen, gasoline, engine oil, and interior textures meet sparks and heat from battery terminals, exhaust manifolds, and spark plugs. Before we start working on anything or using an auxiliary heat source that could cause a fire in our garage, it's best to know which type of fire extinguisher is best for use around cars.
We obviously don't want to use the garden hose or a bucket of water on any electrical or petroleum-based fires, or anywhere else under the hood or inside the vehicle if we don't have to. Some of the cheapest extinguishers rated for multiple types of fires (Class ABC) contain monoammonium phosphate, a dry chemical fire suppression agent that could damage sensitive components that would otherwise be undamaged.
Carbon dioxide and Halon alternative-type extinguishers leave no residue and extinguish multiple fire types. Drawbacks to these types of fire extinguishers are their cost and the chance of diminished oxygen levels when used to put out fires inside a garage.
Smartphone
You might not consider a smartphone a go-to mechanic gadget, but they are invaluable assistants — especially for DIY mechanics working in their home garage. You can research causes and solutions for most automotive issues, either from service bulletins and repair manuals or from independent YouTube channels dedicated to car repairs.
Smartphone cameras also come in handy. When I start a job, I like to take a few quick shots of the components I'll be disassembling, and maybe a short video with verbal notes. For instance, if I'm removing a cover with one odd-length bolt, I'll take a pic with my finger on that odd bolt hole for reference.
Finally, it's good to have your phone nearby in case of an emergency. Long before cell phones were around, I found myself stuck under an old Chevelle with a transmission on my chest. I was able to wiggle out from under it, but it would have been easier to call someone inside the house to help.