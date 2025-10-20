5 Of The Highest-Rated Icon Shop Tools You Can Buy At Harbor Freight
Icon is among Harbor Freight's most beloved tool brands. It's the store's brand of hand tools aimed at the professional and semi-professional market, and users love how durable its products are. Icon seeks to match the value that more prominent, professional-level tools deliver while keeping price to a minimum. In many instances, the Icon name lives up to that lofty goal. Icon offers solid performance, claiming to offer "tool truck quality" at "unbeatable prices," and the tools tend to feature visually stunning finishing touches. It's these little things that set Icon apart from other Harbor Freight brands like Quinn.
With more than 200 products in the Icon catalog, there's lots to choose from. Fortunately, Harbor Freight buyers are a talkative bunch and offer plenty of feedback on their tool purchases. These five Icon tools are some of the highest rated options that a tool user could add to their shop. They're classic examples of high quality equipment that can add significant durability and versatility to your collection and enhance the work you do, no matter the sort of tasks you frequently tackle.
Magnetic Tool Mat
Icon's Magnetic Tool Mat is an in-store-only item at the moment, but with over 1,600 Harbor Freight locations around the United States, there's probably an outlet near you. The mat measures 11 by 9 inches and features a durable outer surface that makes it an ideal solution to bring into your workshop, regardless of the types of projects you work on. It's durable enough to stand up to even the most intense interactions with dirty tools, oil-soaked parts, and more. The mat is also flexible, allowing you to place it on curved surfaces like a car's hood or over a fender. It's built with an internal sheet of tightly spaced magnets that flex when you want them to and stand solid when you need them to.
100% of customers who have bought this tool recommended it to others, with quality and ease of use being among some of the most common praises. 78 reviewers combine to give it a perfect 5-star rating. The tool can be positioned horizontally or vertically, allowing you to hold tools and materials in place via the magnetic sheet in any orientation you might require.
35-Piece Locking Flex Head Ratchet and bit set
Icon is a tool brand that has received huge praise from users across the board, but it was also the object of a bit of mockery from users poking fun at one of its tool. The Icon 35-Piece Locking Flex Head Ratchet and bit set isn't just a compact tool solution that can help get numerous jobs done easily, it was the subject of a meme a while back. Instead of featuring a multi-bit screwdriver body to go along with the bit set, it offers a ratchet head, which some Reddit users had quite a bit of fun laughing at. However, the attention that the tool received as a result of its meme status eventually drove scores of Harbor Freight shoppers to seek out the item, making it something of a rarity for a time.
With so many people investing in this compact ratchet and bit set, there was bound to be considerable user feedback. Perhaps surprisingly, considering its origin story, this icon tool has amassed a 4.9 star average rating with 99% of the 2,089 reviewers recommending it to others. Quality, ease of use, and an abundance of features all make this a standout hand tool for those seeking something with an interesting backstory and plenty to offer when working under the hood or around the house. The tool comes with an extension, a ratchet head, and 33 bits, and is bundled in a hard shell case for easy storage and carrying.
14-Piece Professional Combination Wrench Set
Wrenches are a classic hand tool that fit neatly into every user's collection. Whether you're a mechanic or someone who builds theater sets, this is an essential tool that can't be ignored. The combination wrench is perhaps the most recognizable iteration of this tool. They come in many varieties, and the 14-Piece Professional Combination Wrench Set features the classic pairing of open and box-end wrenches. Each wrench in the set features identical dimensions on both sides, allowing users to choose which kind of contact point they want for any particular turning task.
The box end features a 15-degree offset, as well, allowing for increased knuckle clearance to support fastening requirements in tight spaces and near flat surfaces. The wrenches are made from chrome vanadium steel, offering high durability, and are polished up with a high-shine finish to make them absolutely sparkle. The 14-piece set comes with a storage tray and can be purchased in either Metric or SAE measurements, ranging from 6 to 19mm or 1/4 to one inch, in sequential sizes.
Users can't stop praising this tool set. 587 reviewers have given it a 4.9 star average rating, with 98% of customers recommending the item to others. Reviewers note that even under extreme duress in high performance situations, the wrenches are unyielding in their strength.
11-Inch Pistol Grip Needle Nose Pliers
Needle nose pliers provide an important function that other grabbing tools simply can't deliver. The long reach that this solution offers makes for a massive improvement in a wide range of grabbing applications. Needle nose pliers are a staple of tool boxes everywhere, even if many users, myself included, invested in a cheap set of long reach grabbers years ago and have never revisited that corner of the tool box.
Cheap or aging pliers are a problem that tool users simply don't have to put up with. The Icon 11-Inch Pistol Grip Needle Nose Pliers are available at Harbor Freight for $22, making them accessible to just about any tool user. These pliers go beyond the typical shape you'll find in this kind of tool, however. These needle nose pliers feature a machined cross-hatch across the hardened teeth to offer both significantly enhanced grip and precise control over even the most delicate components.
The tool also features an extended grip that turns near the bottom, to create a pistol grip handle. The result is a specialized set of pliers with a wealth of potential applications. Users love the tool, too. The pliers have received a perfect 5-star rating from 142 total customer reviews, with 99% of buyers recommending the tool to others. They note the price and quality as particularly strong selling points, translating into a great value for their tool box and usage needs.
G2 26-Inch Locking Flex Head Ratchet
One of the most exciting new tools in the Harbor Freight lineup, the G2 1/2-Inch Drive 26-Inch Locking Flex Head Ratchet combines significant reach and torque production with serious style. The ratchet is available in all three standard drive sizes, but only the 1/2-inch model features this major extension in length. The G2 lineup features a ratchet mechanism that eliminates free movement inside the head to create immediate turning power when you begin to pull on the tool. The head locks at nine different positions in 16.5-degree increments and provides free floating movement around a full 180-degree arc. The ratchet is completed with a TPV grip that's resistant to chemical contact, delivering a comfortable hold that won't slip or become grimy with heavy use.
This member of Icon's catalog is naturally a high performer when it comes to reviews. 99% of buyers would recommend the ratchet to others, and across 197 reviews, it has received a 4.9 star average rating. Even with a $120 price tag for the largest ratchet in the series, buyers note the price as a major selling point, and Harbor Freight compares the tool's performance directly to a Snap-On model retailing for almost three times the cost. Users note that its length and versatility provide a tool that can function as both a breaker bar and a primary ratchet, delivering serious value in a flashy chrome skin.
Methodology
Each of these tools have been rated extremely highly by users. A few have earned a 5-star average, while the others sit at 4.9 stars. They're all among the top-rated products in the Icon catalog while also sporting at least 50 reviews apiece, with some receiving much greater levels of customer feedback and still maintaining a perfect or near-perfect rating.