5 Of The Best New Harbor Freight Products Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)

All new for 2025, Predator's latest line of foldable solar panels is new territory for the brand. Designed to work in tandem with portable power stations from both Predator and other brands, the solar panels can charge a power station in just a few hours. Exactly how fast the panels can charge the power station depends upon which model of both products buyers have — for example, Predator says that the 200 Watt Super Lightweight Foldable Solar Panel can recharge a Predator 1200 power station in as little as six hours.

The brand's smaller, cheaper 100 Watt solar panels are better suited to recharging smaller power stations. According to their maker, they can recharge a Predator 600 power station in around four hours. There's a major difference in price between the two panels, with the 200 Watt panels costing $229.99 and the 100 Watt panels retailing for $129.99.

Both sets of panels have similarly positive reviews, with the 200 Watt panels having an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 60 reviews. Buyers report that they found them easy to set up and use with a range of power stations. Others noted the solar panels' reliability in a range of environments, although some reviewers noted that they needed to buy an additional adapter to connect the panels with their non-Predator power stations.