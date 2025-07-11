Here's What You Need To Know About Harbor Freight's Predator Solar Panels

Harbor Freight is truly a one-stop shop for most tradespeople. Hand tools, power tools, large appliances, and a whole lot more line the shelves, allowing folks of all disciplines to get their latest job done right. Naturally, to hold one's arsenal of tools, fasteners, and the like, Harbor Freight offers a sizeable rolling toolbox for those interested. Moving away from strictly tools, though, it becomes even clearer just how versatile Harbor Freight is. For instance, what many might not know is that the hardware chain sells a means of collecting energy to fuel your power station.

While they might not seem like something you can just walk into a store and buy, solar panels are indeed sold through Harbor Freight. At the time of publication, there are two different Predator-brand solar panel sizes up on the site: the 100-watt super lightweight foldable solar panel and the 200-watt super lightweight foldable solar panel. The former will set you back $129.99, while the latter will cost you $299.99, so these are far from light purchases. At the same time, if you're in the market for solar panels, these Harbor Freight finds could be right up your alley, depending on how much energy you need.

Before dropping loads of money on these solar panels, though, you likely want to know what they're capable of. Unsurprisingly, Harbor Freight and Predator don't make it hard to learn more about both models.