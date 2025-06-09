Yes, Harbor Freight Makes A Rolling Toolbox. Here's What It Costs

Bauer power tools are made by Harbor Freight, along with other house brands like Warrior and Hercules, which is why it's not hard to find these brands on the retailer's shelves. But Bauer doesn't just make tools — it also offers various tool chests and other products that are part of a modular storage system you can customize to organize your garage exactly to your needs. That includes the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox, which can securely store your tools at home or when you need to transport them to a job site.

Sitting atop large wheels, you can smoothly pull the toolbox over dirt paths and other rough terrain, while the comfort-grip handle extends to make it both easier to get in and out of your vehicle while still allowing you to maneuver it without hunching over. Besides being highly portable, Bauer's rolling toolbox is also well-suited for tougher job sites thanks to its durable resin construction, protecting any expensive tools you might be keeping inside from impacts and other accidents. It's also IP65-rated, meaning it's completely dustproof and resistant to drips, splashes, and direct jets of water.

Heavy-duty metal latches also make sure the crate doesn't unintentionally open and spill its contents. The toolbox can hold a maximum of 60 pounds, which is enough for several tools. It weighs 18.4 pounds when empty and is 21.75 x 18 x 26 inches in size, so it should easily fit in your trunk and won't take up a ton of space in your garage. The toolbox is also relatively affordable — Harbor Freight sells it for $79.99.

