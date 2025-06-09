Yes, Harbor Freight Makes A Rolling Toolbox. Here's What It Costs
Bauer power tools are made by Harbor Freight, along with other house brands like Warrior and Hercules, which is why it's not hard to find these brands on the retailer's shelves. But Bauer doesn't just make tools — it also offers various tool chests and other products that are part of a modular storage system you can customize to organize your garage exactly to your needs. That includes the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox, which can securely store your tools at home or when you need to transport them to a job site.
Sitting atop large wheels, you can smoothly pull the toolbox over dirt paths and other rough terrain, while the comfort-grip handle extends to make it both easier to get in and out of your vehicle while still allowing you to maneuver it without hunching over. Besides being highly portable, Bauer's rolling toolbox is also well-suited for tougher job sites thanks to its durable resin construction, protecting any expensive tools you might be keeping inside from impacts and other accidents. It's also IP65-rated, meaning it's completely dustproof and resistant to drips, splashes, and direct jets of water.
Heavy-duty metal latches also make sure the crate doesn't unintentionally open and spill its contents. The toolbox can hold a maximum of 60 pounds, which is enough for several tools. It weighs 18.4 pounds when empty and is 21.75 x 18 x 26 inches in size, so it should easily fit in your trunk and won't take up a ton of space in your garage. The toolbox is also relatively affordable — Harbor Freight sells it for $79.99.
Bauer's Modular Rolling Toolbox can be used in over 50 custom configurations
Not only is the Bauer's Rolling Toolbox compatible with the brand's modular storage system, but Harbor Freight says it's "the ideal base" to use. If you're wondering what that exactly means, it refers to how the Bauer Modular Storage System works. Once you have your base, you can then stack additional tool chests on top of it for more space, as well as customize it with all kinds of other accessories and storage solutions.
These include full-extension drawer slides, lateral side cabinets, detachable mini chests, and molded trays of various sizes, as well as convenience features like rubber non-slip mats, secondary locking bars, integrated power strips, and top-mounted work surfaces. These will all cost extra, of course, but the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox does come with a removable organizer tray that affords easy access to the tools and accessories you're constantly grabbing for.
While Harbor Freight's product offers more than just a typical toolbox thanks to its versatile compatibility with the Bauer Modular Storage System, you should note that the product doesn't come with any tools already inside. Loaded toolboxes have their pros and cons, but they can also cost a lot more than an empty toolbox, which is one reason Bauer's unit doesn't cost more than $79.99. However, this also means you can stock the toolbox with whatever equipment you need.
Is the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox worth the cost?
Eighty dollars isn't a jaw-dropping amount of money, but there are certainly cheaper toolboxes available, which begs the question: is Harbor Freight's Rolling Toolbox worth its cost? Looking at reviews on Harbor Freight's website that are posted by customers who've purchased and used the product, it seems like Bauer's toolbox is certainly worth its price tag. One 5-star review says the product offers the "Best value for a rolling toolbox. Great quality materials." Another verified buyer calls it a "great box for the money." Echoing these sentiments, another review titled "A deal for the price" reports, "I didn't want to spend lots of money and gave this a try. So far I love it!"
Value isn't the only thing that customers appreciate about the Bauer Modular Rolling Toolbox. Based on over 870 reviews on Harbor Freight's website, the product has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 average user score, with 97% of customers recommending it. These positive reviews repeatedly mention the high quality of the toolbox, as well as its durability. Some customers also highlight how easy it is to open and transport, as well as its compatibility with other Bauer Modular Storage System units.
For what it's worth, a small minority of reviews do express dissatisfaction with the toolbox, with some saying that it cracked after just a few months — or even days — of use. One 1-star review calls the unit, "inconvenient, you have to hold the lid in your hands and use your other hand to get the tool out." These negative reviews are vastly outnumbered by positive ones, though. This overall encouraging feedback isn't a huge surprise, given that many Bauer products have generally good reviews, including several Bauer power tools worthy of your home garage.