Harbor Freight's Meme Tool: What Is It And Why Is It Selling Out?

Harbor Freight's shelves are stocked with all kinds of tools that are perfect for a range of users. From power tools for seasoned handymen to tools any new homeowner can use, there's a little something in each store for everyone. In cultivating a varied customer base, Harbor Freight has developed something of a fan following over the years. In the age of the Internet, the store has generated discussion across virtually all forms of social media, with some of this chatter turning its tool offerings into memes, as well as surprisingly hot sellers.

Advertisement

If you've spent any amount of time within die-hard Harbor Freight fan circles, odds are you've heard of the store's "meme tool." The item in question is actually the 35-piece ICON Locking Flex Head and Ratchet Bit Set, which retails for $39.99 and comes packed with a chrome vanadium steel ratchet, 32 different bits, an adapter, and an extender. According to u/L3xluth3rr on Reddit — a hotbed for the meme — the ICON set became a meme tool as some online believed it to be useless, so they started making ironic jokes about it. It caught on, and to get in on the trend and make their own posts about it, people bought it to the point that it sold out online and is only available in-store at certain locations.

Advertisement

Even though it has a reputation as a meme, is this Harbor Freight ICON set actually that bad?