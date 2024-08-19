6 Harbor Freight Tools Any New Homeowner Can Use
Moving into a new home looks different for everyone. The size of the home, who you're moving in with, and the belongings you take along are among the many variables that go into determining how a future living space will shape up. Of course, fixing up your new home will require a variety of quality household tools. But similar to the unique living experiences that come with different homeowners, your understanding of certain tools is likely to differ from others.
There are a variety of common household tools that don't require advanced knowledge to operate and every homeowner can benefit from buying. One of the best places to find what you need is the popular equipment retailer Harbor Freight. While not as well-known as big box competitors such as The Home Depot or Lowe's, the compact presentation of Harbor Freight is far less overwhelming, allowing you to get help and find what you're looking for easily.
Even though the chain has some more advanced tools that you may want to think twice about before buying, its selection of common appliances are more than well-suited for most homeowner's needs while coming in at lower prices than competitors. We've rounded up six of some of the best Harbor Freight finds to help you settled into your new home. Methodology for these picks can be found at the end of the article.
Vanguard 10 ft. x 16/3 Gauge Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord
Extension cords are an often-overlooked appliance that's easy to ignore until you need it. Whether you need to charge up your power tools, lamps, or devices, extension cords come in handy, giving you a versatile means to power your electronics from various points in your home. Among the extension cord brands you'll find at Harbor Freight, easily the most highly-rated are those from Vanguard. For many, the 10 ft. x 16/3 Gauge Indoor/Outdoor Extension Cord will more than satisfy their needs.
Rated for medium use, the Vanguard extension cord is suitable to use with a majority of indoor and outdoor appliances. Whether you're vacuuming your living room or trimming the hedges on your front lawn, the cord's 10-foot length is sure to give you the extra cord you need for most tasks. Its bold orange color makes it easy to spot no matter where you use it while its waterproof build gives the cord extra durability.
Of course, those with extra large spaces may benefit from a longer Vanguard extension cord, which you'll also find at Harbor Freight. Nevertheless, the 10-foot variety has stellar reviews, with a near-perfect 4.9-star rating average on the site while also being one of the cheapest extension cords you'll find at only $6.99.
Doyle Professional Flip Utility Knife
If you've just moved to a new home, you more than likely have some cardboard boxes to open. Getting through that packing tape can be tough. Fortunately, a simple yet powerful solution can be found at Harbor Freight in the Doyle Professional Flip Utility Knife.
As with similar utility knives, the Doyle knife comes equipped with a stocky blade that can be replaced with ease as it dulls. This design gives you a tool that is both sharp enough to slice through tough material such as tape, plastic, rope, and drywall while being short enough to not extend out too far and cause damage to deeper layers. At times you won't even need the blade, as the Doyle knife comes with a built-in wire cutter and seat belt that allows you to cut lines or wires without needing to extract the knife all the way out. At 6.25 inches and designed with ergonomics in mind, it suitably fits in most hands.
With a 4.8 out of five-star rating, this is another highly recommended buy from most customers, with some even comparing its performance favorably to more expensive brands such as Milwaukee. You can currently find it at the retailer for $9.99.
Pittsburgh Comfort Grip Screwdriver Set, 70-Piece
Whether you're a new homeowner or have lived in the same place all your life, a quality screwdriver set is a necessity for most projects. For those moving, these tools are essential for helping put together any furniture that needs to be assembled, as well as giving a quick fix to any weakened doors, cabinets, or drawers in your new home. Given how important these tools are, it's worthwhile to invest in a set that has all you need and then some, such as the Pittsburgh 70-Piece Comfort Grip Screwdriver Set from Harbor Freight.
Pittsburgh is among Harbor Freight's most trusted and versatile exclusive brands, producing everything from nuts and bolts to engines and generators. It should be no surprise that this dynamic screwdriver set has received high marks from buyers, currently holding a 4.8 out of five-star rating on the site. In it, you'll find slotted, Philips, star, and precision screwdrivers, along with a wide array of bits and additional tools such as a 45° hook pick and over a dozen hex keys. It also comes with handy storage options including a storage rack and bit holder to ensure everything is kept together.
Each screwdriver tip is magnetized, ensuring each screw stays secure as you tighten or loosen them. Meanwhile, the handle is made with TPR cushion to give you a strong yet comfortable grip. The set currently goes for $29.99 at Harbor Freight.
Bauer 16 ft. x 3/4 in. Slide-Lock Tape Measure
Before moving furniture pieces into your new home, you'll want to have an idea of the space that'll be needed to accommodate them before. The easiest way to accomplish this is through the use of a durable tape measure which, as you can imagine, you'll find readily available at Harbor Freight. There's no shortage, but for our list we're going with the 16-foot x 3/4 inch Slide-Lock Tape Measure from Bauer.
Bauer sells a variety of tape measures that range from six to 30 feet in length. The more the merrier may be the motto for some when it comes to finding the right tape measure, but most spaces would be well-served by the middle option. It provides accurate measurements with the end being marked at the 1/16 inch, and it's constructed out of heavy-duty steel and coated in a nylon matte finish to give it a long-lasting quality. This durability also translates to the housing case which is made out of thermoplastic rubber and allows for extra comfort while holding it.
Outside of a few features typical of most tape measures, the Bauer tape measure isn't changing the game. But it's sure to satisfy the needs of most homeowners, as it has for the numerous Harbor Freight shoppers who have rated this a 4.8-star rating on average. It can currently be bought for $8.99.
Braun 1800 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof Tactical LED Flashlight
You're bound to make new discoveries as you get settled in. Some are welcome while others — like finding out that the light in your basement isn't working — are the opposite. Electric outages and unexpected dark places aren't top of mind, but it's a smart idea to be prepared with a flashlight. Even better than a traditionally battery-powered flashlight is one that can be recharged, such as the Braun 1800 Lumen Tactical LED Flashlight.
This handy little device comes with a one foot micro USB charging cable that can power up your flashlight in three hours. Once it's ready to go, it can deliver up to 1800 lumens of light over 700 feet. It comes equipped with a number of high-end features, such as a twist-focus zoom, spot and flood lighting options, and output settings from low, high, and a 30-second turbo mode. The flashlight's aluminum body is made to take a beating, being both IPX7-rated waterproof and shock-resistant. So whether hunting for something under your sink or taking your dog out on late night walk, this flashlight gets the job done.
Customers have praised the brightness of its light, its battery life, and the lightweight build, with the product sporting a 4.7 rating average. You can get one for $29.99.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit
Those who don't think they need a power tool have never gotten their hands on a quality cordless power drill/driver. Let's face it, even the best made traditional screwdriver takes time to effectively do its job. That may not be a big deal for tightening a screw or two, but it's an entirely different story in the face of a heavier duty task such as assembling furniture. For such jobs, the Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Drill/Driver is one of the best cordless drills you'll find at Harbor Freight with over 300 customers rating it 4.7 out of five stars.
Even if you don't consider yourself a power tool aficionado, the Hercules drill is simple, thanks in large part to its two speed transmission and 14 clutch settings that allow you to alter the power levels to match both the job you're performing and your comfort level. When you do need extreme power, the Hercules drill lives up to its name. With the ability to exert up to 1200 inch-pounds of torque, it can handle tough jobs while still delivering on speed and precision. Other features such as a strong 1/2 inch ratcheting chuck, a detachable side handle, and a built-in LED light aid in the tool's usefulness.
While you can get the drill on its own, it's better to invest in the kit, which goes for $97.99, and comes with the tool, a 2Ah battery, a charger, and the side handle. Additionally, the battery comes with a three-year warranty while the tool comes with a five-year warranty.
Why we chose these Harbor Freight tools
Harbor Freight is not short on options for household tools and appliances. Selecting this list came with challenges. Being consumers of these products ourselves, however, made the process relatively smooth.
Given that this is a list intended for new homeowners, we wanted to be as broad as possible when considering our picks. We went with tools we felt could apply to as wide an assortment of moving situations as possible while still being useful beyond that.
Price was another point to consider. We sought out reasonable prices that would suit any budget type, with the most expensive item here being just under $100. Finally, we ensured that each product received high reviews and ratings to ensure that each had a good reputation from buyers.