Icon Vs. Quinn: Which Harbor Freight Tool Brand Should You Invest In? (According To Users)

Those who want to start building a collection of hand tools might be intrigued by the various options on offer at Harbor Freight. The budget-oriented retailer has built its business on a model that is defined by its ability to offer a variety of products across a range of price points. These tools and supplies are, almost exclusively, manufactured by brands that are owned and managed by Harbor Freight itself–cutting several steps out of the supply chain and allowing the retailer to keep its prices incredibly low. But even though most of the tools are under the same umbrella of corporate ownership, each of these brands is designed to represent a distinct range of quality.

Brands like Pittsburgh are deigned to offer the most budget-friendly options in the store, with many of its items being sold for just a few dollars at the checkout stand. Then there are brands like Doyle, which occupy a sort of middle area, generally costing a bit more but promising a step-up in quality. Finally, there are Harbor Freight's premier brands, which are supposed to offer the highest quality in the store. Icon is probably the best-known brand in the hand tool space, but many customers have also been turning their eye toward the blue and black Quinn tools that sit beside Doyle on the mid-range section of the shelves.

Those who are seeking to invest in one of these brands to build up their own collection might be curious to learn which of them is better. One of the best ways to gauge the quality of a brand is to take a look at what users have had to say about its tools.

