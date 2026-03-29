5 Michelin Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings
Michelin is one of the most consistently top-ranked major tire brands on the market, with models that cover almost all segments. Its tires have garnered a reputation for high performance and consistent quality, and some of its range is exceptionally long-lasting too. Rather than rely solely on anecdotal evidence about how long a tire could last, the best way to compare different tire models' expected longevity is to look at their treadwear ratings.
The current treadwear rating system has been in place for decades, and it can be used to compare tires from any manufacturer. The rating figure is calculated by the tire's manufacturer, but based on rules set out by the NHTSA.
In essence, the higher the number in the treadwear rating, the more miles drivers can expect to get out of it before needing a replacement. The letters that follow the number refer to the traction and temperature ratings of the tire. Every passenger car tire model should have a rating, which is known as a Uniform Tire Quality Grade or UTQG, but winter tires and medium-duty truck tires are not required to be rated. These five Michelin tires are the highest scorers in their respective segments, and each one is among the longest-lasting tires in Michelin's current overall range.
Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 — 540 AA A
Many high-performance tires wear out quickly compared to standard passenger car tires, but the Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires are designed to last longer than their competition. Michelin says they're warrantied for up to 45,000 miles of use. The only variants of the tire to receive the maximum warranty are those with speed ratings of V, W, and Y, although speed ratings V and (Y) still carry a generous 30,000 mile warranty. All variants are also covered by a six-year standard warranty.
The Pilot Sport All Season 4 is an ultra high-performance all-season tire, and it's suitable for use on both combustion-powered vehicles and on EVs. Its AA traction rating and A temperature rating are both the highest ratings that a tire can receive in their respective categories, making the tire a great choice for performance car owners who want additional longevity without compromising on their tire's performance. The tire's treadwear rating of 540 isn't the highest that Michelin offers in its overall range, but in the ultra high-performance category, it's the top contender.
Michelin Latitude Tour — 620 A B
While Michelin has dozens of different tiremaking facilities across the world, its Latitude Tour tires are made in the U.S. These Crossover and SUV touring all-season tires have a UTQG of 620 A B, which means that it wore 6.2 times slower than the NHTSA's control tire in Michelin's testing. An A traction rating and B temperature rating are also the second-best ratings in their respective categories. The higher the traction rating, the less the tire is likely to slip when braking sharply on wet pavement, and the higher the temperature rating, the better the tire will handle high-heat conditions like sustained high-speed use.
The French brand's standard six-year warranty covers all variants of the tire, and most variants are also covered by a 65,000 mile guarantee. However, cars that cannot rotate their tires see that guaranteed mileage figure drop to 32,500 miles, and zero-pressure or ZP variants have a set mileage warranty of 30,000 miles. Like all the tires here, Michelin notes that the Latitude Tour tires are also EV-ready.
As well as being impressively long-lasting, the latest Latitude Tour model should also offer improved performance over older, equivalent tire models. According to Michelin, the Latitude Tour stopped 5% quicker in its internal wet braking testing than the older Cross Terrain model.
Michelin CrossClimate2 — 640 B A
Both CrossClimate 2 and Defender tires are offered for a wide variety of car models, and there's no definitive answer on which tire is better. The CrossClimate2 model has a lower treadwear rating, and so it will potentially need replacing faster than an equivalent Defender tire. However, the CrossClimate2 also features a 3PMSF rating, which you'll see on the side of the tire as a mountain symbol. It certifies that the tire offers a good level of performance in snowy and icy conditions.
Since the CrossClimate2 is an all-season tire rather than a winter tire, it will still perform well during the warmer months. Classed as a grand touring all-season tire by Tire Rack, the model is available in a huge range of sizes, with each size boasting a grade of 640 B A. It's worth keeping in mind that this isn't always the case, as some Michelin tire models have different grades between different sizes of the tire.
Despite not being quite as long lasting as the Defender tire line, a number of drivers swear by the CrossClimate2 as their favorite Michelin tire. Its combination of cold-weather capability, impressive longevity, and its strong performance at higher temperatures set it apart from its rivals. Michelin also backs the tire with a 60,000 mile warranty, on top of the six-year warranty that's included as standard with the brand's passenger car tires.
Michelin Defender LTX M/S 2 — 820 B A
SUV and pickup drivers looking for long-lasting highway performance will want to look towards Michelin's highway all-season tire range, which currently includes the Defender LTX M/S 2 model. It has a UTQG grade of 820 B A, with one of the highest treadwear ratings of any Michelin tire. The brand offers a 75,000 mile limited warranty on variants of the tire that carry a H or T speed rating, while S-rated tires get a 50,000 mile warranty. Like any other Michelin tire, the tires can also be returned if you're not happy with them for up to 60 days after purchase.
The Defender LTX M/S 2 isn't the only tire model in Michelin's Defender line that offers such a high treadwear rating. The Defender T+H also has a treadwear rating of 820, and Michelin gives some variants of the tire an even higher mileage warranty of 80,000 miles. Unlike the Defender LTX M/S 2, the Defender T+H is classed as a standard touring all-season tire, and it isn't the highest-rated tire in its category. That honor instead goes to the Defender2, which has the highest treadwear rating of any of the brand's current range.
Michelin Defender2 — 840 B B
When it comes to long-lasting tires, it's difficult to beat the Michelin Defender2. Most variants aside from zero-pressure versions are covered by Michelin's 80,000 mile warranty, and receive a treadwear rating of 840. However, they do compromise slightly on traction and temperature resistance, with a pair of B ratings that are behind the best in class. Nonetheless, the Defender2 model remains a highly appealing option for drivers looking to get maximum longevity out of their standard touring all-season tires.
Michelin describes the Defender2 as its "longest lasting tire," and adds that a comparative test showed that the tire lasted far longer than rivals from Bridgestone, Continental, and Goodyear. That same comparative test, which was carried out internally by Michelin, also reportedly found that the Defender2 offered better stopping distances in wet and dry conditions than its competition.
Of course, it's worth taking any manufacturer's claims with appropriate skepticism, but independent reviews from Tire Rack customers back up Michelin's claims to be a class leader. At the time of writing, Tire Rack's survey shows the Defender2 receives near-perfect feedback from buyers, with "excellent" scores across all but one survey category.