5 Michelin Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings

Michelin is one of the most consistently top-ranked major tire brands on the market, with models that cover almost all segments. Its tires have garnered a reputation for high performance and consistent quality, and some of its range is exceptionally long-lasting too. Rather than rely solely on anecdotal evidence about how long a tire could last, the best way to compare different tire models' expected longevity is to look at their treadwear ratings.

The current treadwear rating system has been in place for decades, and it can be used to compare tires from any manufacturer. The rating figure is calculated by the tire's manufacturer, but based on rules set out by the NHTSA.

In essence, the higher the number in the treadwear rating, the more miles drivers can expect to get out of it before needing a replacement. The letters that follow the number refer to the traction and temperature ratings of the tire. Every passenger car tire model should have a rating, which is known as a Uniform Tire Quality Grade or UTQG, but winter tires and medium-duty truck tires are not required to be rated. These five Michelin tires are the highest scorers in their respective segments, and each one is among the longest-lasting tires in Michelin's current overall range.