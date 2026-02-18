Michelin Tires' 80,000-Mile Warranty: What Is And Isn't Covered?

Michelin offers an 80,000-mile manufacturer treadwear limited warranty on two varieties of its Defender tires. These are the Defender2 and the Defender T&H MTP tires.

Michelin provides what it calls the Promise Plan to the buyers of its replacement tires, which excludes the tires that came on the vehicle as original equipment. The Promise Plan consists of three parts. The first part is a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, which lets buyers return their Michelin tires and exchange them for another new set of tires priced the same or less than the Michelins that were purchased. Next comes a roadside assistance component, which lasts for three years from the date of purchase. The roadside assistance service includes the changing of flat tires, including an up to 150-mile tow to the nearest Michelin retailer if an inflated spare is not available. It also covers battery jump starts, lockout service, and delivery of vehicle fluids. Finally, there's the manufacturer's limited warranty plus a treadwear warranty.

In the case of the Michelin Defender tires, the manufacturer's warranty covers defects due to materials and workmanship, as well as a warranty for treadwear that lasts for 80,000 miles. Be aware that Michelin, which owns nine other tire brands, also puts a time limit on its warranty, which will expire six years after the date of purchase. So if you don't put at least 13,333 miles per year on your tires, you might not be able to take full advantage of your warranty — unless the tires wear out before 80,000 miles.