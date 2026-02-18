Michelin Tires' 80,000-Mile Warranty: What Is And Isn't Covered?
Michelin offers an 80,000-mile manufacturer treadwear limited warranty on two varieties of its Defender tires. These are the Defender2 and the Defender T&H MTP tires.
Michelin provides what it calls the Promise Plan to the buyers of its replacement tires, which excludes the tires that came on the vehicle as original equipment. The Promise Plan consists of three parts. The first part is a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, which lets buyers return their Michelin tires and exchange them for another new set of tires priced the same or less than the Michelins that were purchased. Next comes a roadside assistance component, which lasts for three years from the date of purchase. The roadside assistance service includes the changing of flat tires, including an up to 150-mile tow to the nearest Michelin retailer if an inflated spare is not available. It also covers battery jump starts, lockout service, and delivery of vehicle fluids. Finally, there's the manufacturer's limited warranty plus a treadwear warranty.
In the case of the Michelin Defender tires, the manufacturer's warranty covers defects due to materials and workmanship, as well as a warranty for treadwear that lasts for 80,000 miles. Be aware that Michelin, which owns nine other tire brands, also puts a time limit on its warranty, which will expire six years after the date of purchase. So if you don't put at least 13,333 miles per year on your tires, you might not be able to take full advantage of your warranty — unless the tires wear out before 80,000 miles.
What isn't covered by Michelin's 80,000-mile warranty?
There are some notable exclusions that apply to the Michelin 80,000-mile warranty. Should your car require tires that are different sizes front and rear, they will be unable to be rotated. This reduces the warranty to half of the stated mileage, or 40,000 miles in the case of the specified Defender tires. If you choose the run-flat version, known as Zero Pressure or ZP in Michelin-speak, the warranty is further reduced to 30,000 miles.
Some other things not covered by the warranty on these Michelin tires, which are made in factories located all over the world, are damage from use in racing-type events, damage as a result of a mechanical issue within the vehicle, road hazard-caused damage, and damage to tires that were taken off the car they were mounted on originally. If you are not the original owner of these tires and bought the car they are on used, the warranty does not apply.
Other reasons for non-coverage include improper maintenance, underinflation, overinflation, poor wheel alignment, flat spotting due to locking up your brakes or letting the car sit for long periods, and not rotating your tires every 6,000 to 8,000 miles. Also disallowed are commercial use of the tires for activities such as ride-sharing, cosmetic-type cracking due to either weather or ozone exposure, and the use of any substance besides air, carbon dioxide, or nitrogen being introduced into the tire for balancing or sealing purposes.
What happens if your Michelin tires wear out before 80,000 miles?
In the event that your Michelin tires with an 80,000-mile treadwear warranty do not make it to the maximum mileage within six years, there are two different scenarios that can apply. The first kicks in if your tires are less than one year old, with less than 2/32" or 25% of the tread depth worn away. In this situation, Michelin will replace the tire free of charge with a tire that is comparable, including the mounting and balancing costs. Taxes and other charges are your responsibility.
If the wear exceeds this amount, or the tires are past a year from the purchase date, a replacement tire will be supplied on a pro rata basis, which means that the car owner pays a share of the new tire cost. The amount you will pay depends on both the percentage of the warrantied miles that you have received and the current retail price of the replacement tire. For instance, if your Michelin tires are worn down to the wear bars after 40,000 miles, you would be entitled to a replacement for around half of the current price. Of course, items like mounting, balancing, and taxes are on you.
Michelin is considered the best major tire brand in terms of customer satisfaction. By backing up their tires with not only a mileage warranty but also a 60-day return privilege plus roadside assistance services, Michelin seems very much interested in taking car of their customers for the long haul.