Michelin CrossClimate2 Vs Defender2: Which Tire Is Better For Your Car?
There are all sorts of tires available for a range of different tasks, and within each type, the sub-categories are just as numerous. Under the heading of "Performance" tires on Tire Rack's website, for example, there are eight different sub-categories, including things like Extreme Performance, Ultra High Performance, and Max Performance. It's easy to see where there can be a bit of confusion when shopping for tires, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Michelin, which we've ranked at the top of all tire brands in 2025, is no exception to this rule. They've got lots of categories of tires and, in many cases, several offerings in the same category that appeal to customers with different needs. The CrossClimate2 and Defender2 tires are examples of this — they're both technically all-season tires, so you might consider cross-shopping them, but they're really two different kinds of all-season tires.
I've been testing and reviewing vehicles for over a decade, and that includes getting impressions about driving dynamics from various sets of tires. I also recently had the chance to test out several Michelin tires, including the CrossClimate2 and versions of the Defender (though not specifically the Defender2), and there was a lot to learn from the experience. At Road Atlanta Raceway, Michelin showcased the tire's capabilities, and when you combine that experience with an understanding of what contributes to a tire's quality, it can help you decide which one of these tires is best for you.
The stats tell a story
As mentioned earlier, both the CrossClimate2 and the Defender are categorized as all-season tires. The Defender2 has a much higher treadwear rating. A tire's treadwear rating is a widely accepted stat that helps shoppers understand how long it will last. Generally, the higher the rating, the longer the tire will last under normal conditions. The Defender2 has a treadwear rating of 840, while the CrossClimate2 has a rating of 640. It makes sense, then, that the Defender2 has an 80,000-mile warranty from Michelin, while the CrossClimate2 tire has a 60,000-mile warranty.
The CrossClimate2, however, has an ace up its sleeve. Designed for performance in wet or snowy conditions, CrossClimate2 tires have a little logo on the side with a photo of a mountain and the letters "3PMSF," which represents Three Peak Mountain Snowflake. This is a special testing regimen that tires go through with regard to their performance on snow. In the snow, these tires will generally exceed the normal grip and traction provided by regular all-season tires –- a big benefit if you live in an area with a lot of inclement weather. The Defender2, while rated for use in mud and snow, probably won't be a top choice if you live in an area that gets regular snowfall.
Is there a difference in performance or price?
Both the Defender2 and CrossClimate2 are available in a number of sizes. You'll need to check retail sites to see if they've got the right one for you, and how much they cost, but using a specific size, we can see just how much a set of each will cost. Let's use the Honda CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid as our baseline. That trim is equipped with 235/55R19-sized tires from the factory. Both the CrossClimate2 and Defender2 are available in that size, and both have a B traction rating, which means they'll have similar levels of grip in wet conditions.
On Tire Rack's website, the Defender2 in that size is currently listed at $253.99 per tire, which adds up to $1,015.96 for a set of four tires. The CrossClimate2 tires, being a bit more specialized, have a price of $294.99 per tire. That's $1,179.96 for a set of four tires, before tax, installation, or any other fees. Pair the Defender2's longer tread-life expectations and warranty with the lower cost, and those tires will likely make a bit more sense for most drivers. If you don't get regular snowfall in your area, the Defender2 can save you a significant sum of money, and it's likely the better choice.
Methodology
Figuring out which tire is best for you takes examining a number of factors. Here, we used a combination of experience and statistics to sort things out. The type of vehicle you drive, along with the type of driving you do, should be considered first. Do you really drive a lot in the snow? Or do you just take the occasional trip to the mountains when the roads are pretty clear? Asking those kinds of questions will certainly help narrow your shopping funnel.
Then, looking at tire stats, the available warranty, and how much they cost will help you narrow down your decision. Ratings and reviews often help as well, but both the CrossClimate2 and Defender2 have impressive ratings on Michelin's site as well as third-party sites. Having driven on hundreds of different sets of competing tires over the years, and having had some recent experience with the Defender lineup and the CrossClimate2 specifically, it's my opinion that both these tires are strong options, but the Defender2 would win out for my needs. The choice as to which one you want will come down to your budget and your specific driving needs.