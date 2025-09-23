Michelin CrossClimate2 Vs Defender2: Which Tire Is Better For Your Car?

There are all sorts of tires available for a range of different tasks, and within each type, the sub-categories are just as numerous. Under the heading of "Performance" tires on Tire Rack's website, for example, there are eight different sub-categories, including things like Extreme Performance, Ultra High Performance, and Max Performance. It's easy to see where there can be a bit of confusion when shopping for tires, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Michelin, which we've ranked at the top of all tire brands in 2025, is no exception to this rule. They've got lots of categories of tires and, in many cases, several offerings in the same category that appeal to customers with different needs. The CrossClimate2 and Defender2 tires are examples of this — they're both technically all-season tires, so you might consider cross-shopping them, but they're really two different kinds of all-season tires.

I've been testing and reviewing vehicles for over a decade, and that includes getting impressions about driving dynamics from various sets of tires. I also recently had the chance to test out several Michelin tires, including the CrossClimate2 and versions of the Defender (though not specifically the Defender2), and there was a lot to learn from the experience. At Road Atlanta Raceway, Michelin showcased the tire's capabilities, and when you combine that experience with an understanding of what contributes to a tire's quality, it can help you decide which one of these tires is best for you.