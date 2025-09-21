Why Some Drivers Are Choosing The CrossClimate2 As Their Favorite Michelin Tire
Since its founding in 1889 at the dawn of the Automotive Age, France-based Michelin has been at the forefront of tire development. Today, Michelin produces tires, as well as other rubber products, in 121 facilities located worldwide, employing 132,500 people in 26 different countries.
One of Michelin's current best-known tires, the CrossClimate2, shown above, has become the favorite Michelin tire for some drivers. As an all-weather tire that can handle dry, wet, and snowy conditions, the CrossClimate2 is a highly rated four-season tire designed for year-round use. The Michelin CrossClimate2 has been on the market since 2020, when it created the all-weather tire category. The CrossClimate2 has been tested by many different publications and numerous retail customers. It has consistently performed very well. One respected source is Consumer Reports (CR), which has rated Michelin as its number one tire brand. CR called the Michelin CrossClimate2 a "standout" for its all-weather performance.
The Michelin CrossClimate2 is one of the best all-season tires you can buy. Tire Rack, the nationwide online tire retailer, rated the Michelin CrossClimate2 as its top tire in the Grand Touring All-Season category, giving it a 100% for Best in Category, with Excellent ratings in wet, dry, snow, and treadwear performance. The customers of Discount Tire, the nation's largest independent tire retailer, have rated the CrossClimate2 as a 4.8 out of 5, with 97% of buyers recommending these Michelin tires.
What else should you know about the Michelin CrossClimate2?
The Michelin CrossClimate2 is an outstanding tire that created an entire new category of all-weather tires. It truly represents the essence of the Michelin approach to improving tire technology without any preconditions. The CrossClimate2 is emblazoned with the three peak mountain and snowflake symbol, which means that it meets the snow traction requirements of a traditional winter-only snow tire. By creating a tire that could remain on a vehicle all year round, performing well through the annual extremes of summer heat and winter snow, as well as in the rain that falls in between, Michelin changed the world's thinking about what a automotive tire was capable of. For many motorists, the Michelin CrossClimate2 will make the annual summer/winter tire changeover unnecessary and obsolete.
Two major factors that help the Michelin CrossClimate2 to perform so well in all weather conditions are its distinctive V-formation tread pattern and its rubber compound, which work together to provide better dry grip, wet performance, and snowy road performance than competitors' all-season tires. The CrossClimate2 also comes with a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty, outwearing the competition by 15,000 miles. The Michelin CrossClimate2 has been tuned to provide reduced noise levels and a quieter ride experience.
While the Michelin CrossClimate2 is just one individual Michelin tire, it nevertheless exemplifies Michelin's approach to steadily improving the state of the art in the world of tires. This is why Michelin took the #1 spot in our 2025 list of major tire brands.