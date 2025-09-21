Why Some Drivers Are Choosing The CrossClimate2 As Their Favorite Michelin Tire

Since its founding in 1889 at the dawn of the Automotive Age, France-based Michelin has been at the forefront of tire development. Today, Michelin produces tires, as well as other rubber products, in 121 facilities located worldwide, employing 132,500 people in 26 different countries.

One of Michelin's current best-known tires, the CrossClimate2, shown above, has become the favorite Michelin tire for some drivers. As an all-weather tire that can handle dry, wet, and snowy conditions, the CrossClimate2 is a highly rated four-season tire designed for year-round use. The Michelin CrossClimate2 has been on the market since 2020, when it created the all-weather tire category. The CrossClimate2 has been tested by many different publications and numerous retail customers. It has consistently performed very well. One respected source is Consumer Reports (CR), which has rated Michelin as its number one tire brand. CR called the Michelin CrossClimate2 a "standout" for its all-weather performance.

The Michelin CrossClimate2 is one of the best all-season tires you can buy. Tire Rack, the nationwide online tire retailer, rated the Michelin CrossClimate2 as its top tire in the Grand Touring All-Season category, giving it a 100% for Best in Category, with Excellent ratings in wet, dry, snow, and treadwear performance. The customers of Discount Tire, the nation's largest independent tire retailer, have rated the CrossClimate2 as a 4.8 out of 5, with 97% of buyers recommending these Michelin tires.