What Does UTQG Mean? How To Interpret The Tire Rating

If you've ever been curious about what all those numbers and letters are on the side of your tires (aside from the brand name, of course), and you've gone down a bit of a research rabbit hole, you'll likely end up somewhere with the UTQG acronym. UTQG stands for Uniform Tire Quality Grading, and it's the series of ratings that most commercial tires get, so you understand the kind of performance they offer, as well as factors like how long the tires will last.

There are three main factors that contribute to UTQG: Treadwear, Traction, and Temperature. So, how long it takes a tire to wear down, what kind of traction it provides, and how a tire holds up under high heat and high speed conditions. Those three different factors are rated in different ways, originally established by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), and they're designed to help consumers understand what kind of tire they're getting when a purchase is made. Technically, the companies making the tires self-report their tests and results, so there's some room for differences between different brands, but the standard is a good place to start.