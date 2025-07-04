What Does The Tire Traction Rating Mean And How Is It Measured?

When using these grades to make a decision, remember that not all tires will have them. Some specific types, such as winter/snow tires, deep-treaded light truck tires, and temporary spares are not required to have UTQG markings. But for the vast majority of tires that do have a rating, the story isn't as simple as just picking the highest grade.

For most daily driving scenarios in North America, tires rated 'A' for traction are perfectly adequate. According to online tire seller Tire Agent, this is also the most popular rating in the U.S., bought by the vast majority of car owners. B is rarer, while C has a virtually non-existent market share.

A critical point to remember is that these grades apply to the tire's performance when it is brand new. This is because as the tread wears down, so does its ability to grip. There is often a direct trade-off between a tire's traction and its tread life. Softer rubber compounds that provide superior grip tend to wear out faster. This means those 'AA' performance tires might offer incredible stopping power, but won't last as long as a harder, more durable tire. Your driving habits, road conditions, and even proper tire inflation play a huge role in real-world traction.

Therefore, while a high traction rating is a good indicator of safety, it should be balanced with other factors like tread wear ratings and your personal driving needs. If you're looking for real-world examples of top-performing tires in wet conditions, SlashGear ranked the 10 tires with the highest ratings for wet conditions.