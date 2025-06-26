Here's Why The Red And Yellow Dots On A Tire's Sidewall Are Important

You have probably seen the tiny red or yellow dots on the side of a brand-new tire and figured they were just part of the packaging, or deemed them as some kind of factory paint. Most people think the same, as these colored spots are the easiest to ignore, and it's hard to believe that something as simple as this little mark can play an important role. But the truth is — those dots actually have a key job when it comes to car balancing.

Believe it or not, those markings matter quite a bit, especially when we talk about a smoother and safer ride. They help with balancing your tires the right way. And if they're ignored, it could mean more vibration on the road, quicker wear on your tread, or even a drop in fuel efficiency. And once you know the right placement for those dots, you will make sure they're always lined up just right before hitting the road.