5 Of The Best Dashcams You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

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Dashcams have become something of a must-have upgrade for any car, providing drivers the assurance that they'll have video evidence in case of an accident or any other untoward incidents on the road. Insurance companies have also started recommending drivers install dashcams, pointing out that the footage can help speed up claims if it can prove that a driver isn't at fault. Thus, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the dashcam market is a huge one, with an estimated value of $4.6 billion in 2024.

With huge popularity comes a huge number of products on the market, though, and that can make it hard to find the best dashcam for one's needs. While spending a weekend researching and trawling through professional and user reviews can be fruitful, not everyone has that much time to spend, even on such an important purchase. Enter Consumer Reports (CR), which has published its list of the best dashcams for 2026 based on its in-house testing.

The long-running publication tested a bunch of dashcams in its labs and out on the open road, with its tests evaluating criteria such as the cameras' day- and nighttime video quality, audio quality, installation process, and versatility. So, if you're not lucky enough to drive one of the handful of cars with built-in dashcams and are in the market for one, worry not; CR has you covered.