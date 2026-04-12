5 Of The Best Dashcams You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports
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Dashcams have become something of a must-have upgrade for any car, providing drivers the assurance that they'll have video evidence in case of an accident or any other untoward incidents on the road. Insurance companies have also started recommending drivers install dashcams, pointing out that the footage can help speed up claims if it can prove that a driver isn't at fault. Thus, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the dashcam market is a huge one, with an estimated value of $4.6 billion in 2024.
With huge popularity comes a huge number of products on the market, though, and that can make it hard to find the best dashcam for one's needs. While spending a weekend researching and trawling through professional and user reviews can be fruitful, not everyone has that much time to spend, even on such an important purchase. Enter Consumer Reports (CR), which has published its list of the best dashcams for 2026 based on its in-house testing.
The long-running publication tested a bunch of dashcams in its labs and out on the open road, with its tests evaluating criteria such as the cameras' day- and nighttime video quality, audio quality, installation process, and versatility. So, if you're not lucky enough to drive one of the handful of cars with built-in dashcams and are in the market for one, worry not; CR has you covered.
Rexing V1-4K Ultra
If you're on an ultra-tight budget, the Rexing V1-4K Ultra might just be the dashcam for you. While it's not quite on par with CR's top performer — the outlet wasn't all that keen on its nighttime video quality and the fact that it only came with an adhesive mount— it's hard to argue against the price. Rexing sells the V1-4K Ultra for $99, and we imagine that it'd be an easy pick if the alternative was to go without one altogether.
Aside from its low-light video quality and interface, the Rexing is a perfectly solid dashcam that has all the essential features and should thus be adequate for most users. You get built-in GPS, Wi-Fi connectivity for managing recorded footage (via an app), and a G-force sensor that will detect crashes and automatically write-protect the current loop, ensuring that you won't end up accidentally overwriting footage of the incident. The V1-4K Ultra supports 512 GB SD cards, so you should have plenty of room for recordings without having to juggle files around.
It has a 2.4-inch LCD screen, records good-quality footage at 2160p, and sports a wide 170-degree angle lens with a polarizing filter to eliminate glare on reflective surfaces. Rexing also sells a $20 dashcam hardwiring kit that will let you connect the V1-4K Ultra straight to your car's electricals, enabling it to function even when the ignition is off. This lets you use the camera's parking mode, which will automatically trigger a video recording when it detects motion.
Nextbase 622GW
Not everyone needs a premium dashcam, but those who do have a strong contender in the form of the Nextbase 622GW. This unit has a whopping $399 MSRP, making it a premium purchase by most standards. What does it offer to justify that price, though? As it turns out, quite a lot.
The fundamentals aren't too dissimilar to cheaper units: 4K video, a built-in polarizer to cut glare, crash detection, and a GPS antenna, to name a few. But the 622GW goes a step further by including Alexa support, a subscription-based auto-SOS feature, precision location sharing via what3words, image stabilization, and a parking mode with motion and vibration sensors. The latter works without hard-wiring thanks to a built-in battery, although Nextbase recommends you spend $30 for the Nextbase Series 2 dashcam hardwire kit for best performance). Other perks include a large 3-inch touchscreen and free cloud storage. Nextbase also sells supplementary rear- and cabin-view cameras if you want to add more coverage and build a unified system.
Fancy features aren't of much use if it doesn't get the basics right, but the Nextbase 622GW does well here. CR thought the daytime video quality was excellent — a point backed up by outlets such as PCMag – but docked it points for only coming with an adhesive mount. It's also worth noting that Nextbase's dashcam, for all its impressive features, still trails the highly-regarded Garmin Dash Cam Live when it comes to cellular-powered features like red light camera alerts. How big of an issue any of these are will, of course, depend entirely on your needs.
Viofo A119 V3
Viofo's A119 V3 dashcam isn't quite as impressive on paper as some other dashcams on this list, but makes up for it with a keen price and sleek design that may appeal to some. The most notable downgrade on paper is that it maxes out at 1600p and 30 FPS, compared to the 4k recording capabilities of many modern dashcams. Is it a disadvantage on paper? Sure. Will you care? That's harder to say. However, it's worth noting that CR liked the Viofo's daytime footage, while other outlets praised the quality and clarity during day and night in comparison to similarly-priced cams.
Other sacrifices are Wi-Fi and any sort of app support, but that's not a massive issue either. You can, after all, just connect the camera to a laptop — which, as Tech Advisor points out, will probably be faster than using Wi-Fi. You're also missing a polarizing filter for the lens, although you can get a Viofo-branded circular polarizing filter for $16.99. Another extra-cost option is the company's HK3 hardwiring kit, which costs $17.99. This, as with most other cameras, lets you run the camera off of your car's electrics to enable a parking mode.
Viofo's parking mode can be set to start recording when it sees a moving object, with 15- and 30-second pre- and post-roll recording to ensure that it captures as much of the event as possible. Those who prefer their dashcams to record constantly, on the other hand, can choose either low-bitrate or low-framerate time lapse recording instead. The Viofo normally retails for $113.99 on Amazon, but can often be purchased for $95 on sale.
Rove R2-4K Pro
According to user reviews, the Rove R2-4K Pro is one of the best dashcams on Amazon, and it looks as if this is one case where users and Consumer Reports' opinions align. The Rove R2-4K Pro is, according to the outlet, just about on par with its top performer when it comes to video quality, with top-notch daytime video and solid low-light recording capabilities. Other outlets, such as PCMag, echoed CR's findings here, although there were some that felt the video was a bit soft and suffered from a lack of image stabilization — although the latter is a common shortcoming at the Rove's roughly $160 price point.
Image quality aside, most of the Rove's features don't really set it apart from the rest — which, in some sense, is a good thing. It sports 4K video, dual-band 5GHz Wi-Fi, integrated GPS antennas, a wide 150-degree viewing angle, a G-sensor, and the usual array of parking modes. It's worth noting that, while the Rove website advertises "voice guidance," this refers to voice alerts from the dascham, not voice control, so don't get too excited.
Unfortunately, the Rove hardwiring kit for the R2-4K is one of the pricier ones out there, and is even more expensive than even Nextbase's equivalent. It has a $39.99 MSRP and, even when discounted, sells for $29.99 at the cheapest. We think it's still worth purchasing if you're buying the Rove, especially if you're interested in monitoring what goes on when your car is parked, but it does hurt the camera's total value proposition compared to CR's top pick.
Redtiger F7NP
The Redtiger F7NP is the highest-rated camera on CR's best-of-2026 list, performing significantly better than the other dashcams on the list in the outlet's estimation. While it's far from the most expensive one out there, this $150 dashcam has a solid feature set that is every bit the equal of most of the other cameras on this list — and outdoes most of them, too, in terms of value.
For one, Redtiger ships its F7NP camera with a 1080p rear camera, giving buyers front and rear coverage for a very reasonable price. This stands in stark contrast to something like the Nextbase 622GW, which asks buyers to fork out extra — on top of an already expensive dashcam — for a secondary camera. Another welcome value-add is the fact that the F7NP comes with Redtiger's hard-wiring kit for free if you buy it from the Redtiger website. This enables a parking mode that can either record continuously or only start recording when it detects an impact.
Beyond the useful bonuses, the Redtiger's spec sheet ticks all the essential boxes for a modern dashcam, including a 4K front camera, Wi-Fi 6, built-in GPS, and a G-force sensor to detect crashes. CR thought the Redtiger recorded excellent daytime video and decent nighttime video, and also appreciated that it comes with suction and adhesive mounts. The main downside, as far as we can see, is that it's quite wide, although that does allow for a nice 3.2-inch screen. If size is a priority, you may want to consider one of the best mini dashcams instead.