5 Mini Dash Cams That Get The Job Done

One of the first things you're taught in Driver's Ed is to "drive defensively." In broad terms, that means you should drive your car in such a way that you're always ready to respond to problems and hazards on the road. Proper driving technique is vital not just to keep you and your vehicle safe on the road, but to ensure you don't get left holding the proverbial bag if you need to make an insurance claim. Of course, just saying you drive defensively is cheap; the best proof you can have is video evidence.

This is one of many reasons it would be to your benefit to have a dash cam installed in your cabin. With a dash cam, you can keep track of your smart driving habits, as well as monitor the road in case you need proof of someone else's bad driving. Dash cams come in all shapes and sizes, not to mention price points. If you'd prefer something with a slightly lower profile, though, there are plenty of smaller-sized dash cams on the market.