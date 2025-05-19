Yes, Your Car May Have A Key Fob Holder That You Never Knew About

Technology in the automotive world moves pretty fast, whether it be breakthroughs in innovative engine designs, automakers pioneering exciting new alternative fuels, or simply little tweaks that improve the everyday driving experience. One piece of technology that has become widespread is smart keys, which allow keyless entry, and keyless ignition. You still need a physical key fob to enter, in most cases, and to start the vehicle, but there's no need to stick it into an ignition barrel and twist-to-go. This begs the question, though, where should you place your key fob when driving, then?

It needs to be somewhere secure, somewhere you won't forget, and somewhere it won't get damaged — leaving it in your pocket isn't ideal, as sitting on your key fob multiple times a day might lead to it cracking, and replacements likely aren't too cheap. Not to fear, though, as owners have found some manufacturers have actually developed little key fob holders which have been sitting under our noses the whole time. One Toyota Camry owner took to Instagram reels to demonstrate the smart-key holder which is built into his cup-holders — the key doesn't rattle, it isn't forced in, and it's the perfect location for keeping it secure while driving.