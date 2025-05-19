Yes, Your Car May Have A Key Fob Holder That You Never Knew About
Technology in the automotive world moves pretty fast, whether it be breakthroughs in innovative engine designs, automakers pioneering exciting new alternative fuels, or simply little tweaks that improve the everyday driving experience. One piece of technology that has become widespread is smart keys, which allow keyless entry, and keyless ignition. You still need a physical key fob to enter, in most cases, and to start the vehicle, but there's no need to stick it into an ignition barrel and twist-to-go. This begs the question, though, where should you place your key fob when driving, then?
It needs to be somewhere secure, somewhere you won't forget, and somewhere it won't get damaged — leaving it in your pocket isn't ideal, as sitting on your key fob multiple times a day might lead to it cracking, and replacements likely aren't too cheap. Not to fear, though, as owners have found some manufacturers have actually developed little key fob holders which have been sitting under our noses the whole time. One Toyota Camry owner took to Instagram reels to demonstrate the smart-key holder which is built into his cup-holders — the key doesn't rattle, it isn't forced in, and it's the perfect location for keeping it secure while driving.
Where should you keep your smart-key when driving?
Not everyone has found the perfect location for storing smart keys when driving, though, as demonstrated when owners were asked on Reddit, "where do you store yours?" The question was asked specifically to RAV4 owners, and the answers were quite varied.
Most admitted to keeping them in their pants or jacket pockets, which does seem logical, but it does put the key at risk of being sat upon, leaned against, and open to accidental damage. Other owners, though, believe they too have found a built-in location, which is there solely to keep the key safe and secure during transit.
One RAV4 driver stated, "Am I the only one who puts it in the cubby to the left of the steering wheel? I thought that was literally a key holder lol," with another corroborating the theory, adding ,"Came here to say that. Old muscle memory of pulling keys out of pocket while getting into the car. Now instead of hanging them in keyhole, I put'em in that cubby."
There are solutions for those of us who don't have built-in key fob holders
Have you searched around your car's interior, seeking out a safe space to store the key fob holder, but can't find the perfect spot? Not every car is going to have a cleverly thought-out location, like the Toyota Camry, but that doesn't mean you can't take matters into your own hands.
Amazon and other outlets sell purpose-made key fob holders, which are designed to mount to your dashboard, center console, or steering column surround. Not only are they cheap and designed to blend in with most dashboard designs — thanks to a simple, black plastic construction — but they are cheap too, with numerous designs to be found around $10 in price. So, if you're concerned about damaging your keys in your pocket, annoyed with them sliding around on the top of your dash, or simply just worried about losing them, then perhaps an aftermarket key fob holder is the ideal next purchase to boost your peace of mind.