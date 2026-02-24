Why Every Driver Should Keep This Portable Power Tool In Their Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter whether you're heading down the road to the store or on a cross-country road trip, it always pays to be prepared when you're driving. Part of that preparation is making sure you know all the tips and tricks to make sure your car runs smoothly. Another part is making sure you have the right equipment with you should you need to fix something on the road. A common issue that many drivers will have faced over the years is getting a puncture, and if you haven't got the right equipment to fix it, you won't be going anywhere.

That's why keeping a compact, portable tire inflator is a good idea for all drivers, regardless of your annual mileage or the car you drive. This convenient power tool allows you to top up your tire pressures on the go, and when paired with a tire repair kit, can also help you get back on the road if you get a flat tire.

A wide array of major brands offer portable tire inflators, and which one is best for you depends on several factors. Firstly, you'll want to consider your budget — cheaper inflators might look appealing, but some might lack the power of pricier rivals, which could increase the time it takes to inflate a tire. Some tire inflators also offer additional features, while others have a reputation for being particularly easy to use.