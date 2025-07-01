DeWalt Vs. Ryobi Tire Inflator: How Do They Compare?
When you use it enough, a tire inflator pays for itself, saving you the time and money from having to top off your tires at the gas station. Low tire pressure can cause all kinds of issues, from poor fuel economy to blowouts, so you can expect to use your inflator regularly. Tire inflators can also be used for filling sports balls, air mattresses, or — come summertime — pool floats, giving you even more bang for your buck. You can find tire inflators from both random no-name manufacturers as well as leading tool brands, like DeWalt and Ryobi.
DeWalt makes just one kind of tire inflator — its 20V Max Hybrid-Powered Air Inflator. So, if you're particularly fond of the brand, you don't need to waste any time choosing which model is best for you. Ryobi, on the other hand, has multiple options, and you'll want to make sure you're getting one of Ryobi's top-rated air pumps. There are pistol-trigger style inflators as well as dual-function inflator/deflators that can be useful Ryobi tools to keep in your car for emergencies.
Ryobi also offers a 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator that is perhaps closest to DeWalt's 20V counterpart. They offer the same max PSI, so they can be used for the same applications. Both are compact enough to easily keep in your car as well. If you're not committed to either brand and are wondering which option is right for you, here is a closer look at how DeWalt's and Ryobi's cordless tire inflators compare.
Ryobi's inflator is lighter but DeWalt's offers more power options
Both the DeWalt 20V Max Air Inflator and Ryobi 18V One+ Inflator have a max 160 psi, which is enough to fill sports equipment, air mattresses, water floats, and tires for passenger cars, bicycles, and off-road vehicles. DeWalt's inflator is more versatile when it comes to power sources — it can use 12V DC or 110V AC power, in addition to DeWalt's 20V Max cordless batteries that are compatible with over 250 other DeWalt products. Ryobi's inflator cannot be plugged in and relies solely on the brand's 18V High-Performance Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery, which can be used with over 300 different cordless tools.
Included with DeWalt's inflator are a 12V DC power cable, high-pressure tapered nozzle, presta valve adapter, inflator needle, and 29-inch hose. Ryobi's inflator comes with a sports ball needle, presta and pinch valve adaptors, and a 24-inch hose. Both tools include on–board storage, digital displays, and automatic shut-off when they reach the desired PSI. Only DeWalt's tool has on-board LED lights for better illumination at night, however.
DeWalt's inflator is significantly larger and heavier than Ryobi's, but not so much that it still isn't lightweight and portable. Weighing 5.5 pounds, it's nearly a foot long and 10 inches tall. Ryobi's tool weighs just 1.4 inches and is only 4.9 inches tall and 5.4 inches long, making it easy to carry one-handed. With DeWalt's extra size and power options comes extra cost — the DeWalt 20V Max Hybrid-Powered Air Inflator is $110 on Amazon, whereas the Ryobi 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator is just $30. For just $35 more than the DeWalt tire inflator, you can find a third-party bundle on Amazon that includes Ryobi's smaller inflator, a Ryobi 18V 2 Ah battery, a charger, and a tool bag.
Ryobi has a slight edge when it comes to user reviews
Over 2,100 Home Depot customers scored DeWalt's 20V Max Inflator an average 4.7 out of five user rating. That's an excellent score — which is why the inflator is one of several DeWalt products to always keep in your car for emergencies. However, Ryobi's 18V inflator actually scores slightly better, with over 3,200 Home Depot customers rating it an impressive 4.8 out of five. The differential in scores is even wider on the brands' own websites — Ryobi's inflator has a 4.8 out of five score on Ryobi's website, while DeWalt's has a much lower 3.9 on its page.
Despite this, there are plenty of Home Depot customers that rave about DeWalt's inflator. One 5-star review proclaims: "From the threaded connector to the automatic gauge and ability to set the pressure and walk away, this thing impresses." As for Ryobi's product, one thing reviewers seem to really like is, not surprisingly, the portability afforded by its compact size. Other users note that it's an efficient tool even for its size, such as a 5-star review that reports Ryobi's inflator has a "robust motor and build. Fills air 2-3x faster than other tire inflators."
Neither inflator is universally praised, though. Some users are dissatisfied with Ryobi's reliance on expensive batteries and inability to be plugged in. More concerning are some complaints that pressure readings on the digital display can be a little inaccurate. Despite being rated for 160 psi, some customers have found that DeWalt's inflator struggles with larger tires. A customer who left a 1-star review notes that they "Bought to inflate truck tires to 80 psi ... would not inflate truck tires to 80." Perhaps neither inflator is the right choice if you're inflating anything larger than passenger tires.