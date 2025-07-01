DeWalt Vs. Ryobi Tire Inflator: How Do They Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you use it enough, a tire inflator pays for itself, saving you the time and money from having to top off your tires at the gas station. Low tire pressure can cause all kinds of issues, from poor fuel economy to blowouts, so you can expect to use your inflator regularly. Tire inflators can also be used for filling sports balls, air mattresses, or — come summertime — pool floats, giving you even more bang for your buck. You can find tire inflators from both random no-name manufacturers as well as leading tool brands, like DeWalt and Ryobi.

DeWalt makes just one kind of tire inflator — its 20V Max Hybrid-Powered Air Inflator. So, if you're particularly fond of the brand, you don't need to waste any time choosing which model is best for you. Ryobi, on the other hand, has multiple options, and you'll want to make sure you're getting one of Ryobi's top-rated air pumps. There are pistol-trigger style inflators as well as dual-function inflator/deflators that can be useful Ryobi tools to keep in your car for emergencies.

Ryobi also offers a 18V One+ High Pressure Digital Inflator that is perhaps closest to DeWalt's 20V counterpart. They offer the same max PSI, so they can be used for the same applications. Both are compact enough to easily keep in your car as well. If you're not committed to either brand and are wondering which option is right for you, here is a closer look at how DeWalt's and Ryobi's cordless tire inflators compare.