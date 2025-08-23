The Cheap Harbor Freight Tire Repair Kit That Actually Works, According To Users
In the overlapping world of automotive repair and maintenance, Harbor Freight is arguably unmatched in terms of its inventory of tools and related products. When it comes to auto supplies in particular, one product sold by Harbor Freight may be especially handy to keep in your car's emergency kit.
The Pittsburgh Tubeless Tire Repair Kit is one of several Harbor Freight tire repair products sold at the budget tool store. The nine-piece kit includes four tire plugs, a tube of rubber cement, a hook tool, a reamer, and a folding razor knife. The Pittsburgh kit is designed to help you repair small punctures in tubeless tires, like those found on most passenger vehicles. It's a great tool to keep in your car's emergency kit or in your home tool box, and it can help make the difference between being stranded on the side of the road and getting to your destination in a timely manner. However, it's worth noting that the kit will not work for large gashes and other severe tire damage. Rather, it's meant for small holes and punctures, like those caused by nails and screws.
At $6.99, the kit is affordable and relatively well-rated by customers, boasting 4.2 out of 5 stars based on nearly 2,500 reviews, with customers frequently praising its utility in emergencies. If you're interested in learning how it works, stick around. Here's what you need to know.
How does the Harbor Freight Pittsburgh tire repair kit work?
Plugging a tire is relatively simple, and while the Harbor Freight website does not include specific instructions for using the Pittsburgh tire repair kit, the steps you'll follow are virtually the same, regardless of the brand.
To use the kit, you first need to identify the leak. If there's a nail or screw physically in your tire, it may not be too difficult to locate the puncture. However, if the nail or screw has already fallen out of the tire, you may need to spend more time searching. One quick and easy way to do this is to spray some soapy water on the tire and look for air bubbles. Note that if your tire is already completely deflated, this method may not work, and you'll probably have to spend a fair amount of time searching for the puncture if you don't have access to an air compressor.
Once you've located the leak, remove the nail or screw if present. Then, use the reamer tool included in the kit to roughen up the insides of the puncture and remove any debris. Next, grab one of the included tire plugs and feed it halfway through the hook tool. Apply a small amount of rubber cement to the central section of the plug, and then force it into the puncture. With one rapid motion, pull the hook tool directly out of the tire without twisting it. Once those steps are complete, you can inflate the tire to an appropriate level, check to confirm that the puncture is no longer leaking air, and trim off the excess portion of the plug sticking out of the hole.