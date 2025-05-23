How Long Do Tire Plugs Last (And How Reliable Are They Really?)

I consider tire punctures a rite of passage in driving cars. Flat tires are a nuisance, yet are part of the driving experience. It won't matter how careful you drive, since nails, screws, and other road debris will find ways to puncture tires every once in a while. Tire patches are my go-to recourse in fixing a flat tire, but tire plugs are a worthy alternative if you don't have the tools and knowledge to take the wheel off the rim and patch up the damage.

The cars I've owned have had their share of tire patches and tire plugs when fixing flats. Patches can last the tire's life when done right; the same adage applies to tire plugs. However, the longevity of a tire plug will ultimately depend on factors like the location of the hole, vehicle usage, the type or brand of tire plug, the age of the tire (or the thickness of the remaining treads), and how the plug was inserted, sealed, and trimmed.

In other words, tire plugs can effectively seal holes and keep you on the road, but there's no 100% guarantee that the repair will last. According to J.D. Power, a new plug can last up to 25,000 miles, but the keyword there is "up to," which means things can go wrong in between. In my experience, the plug lasted until it was time to replace the tire, about 15,000 miles before the wear indicators were visible.

