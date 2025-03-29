What PSI Stands For & How To Know The Max Air Pressure Your Tires Can Handle

Admit it — the only time you pay attention to your car's tires is when one of them is flat. After all, it's easy to assume they're doing fine as long as they can get you from point A to point B. But ignoring your tires for the most part is one of the worst car maintenance mistakes you should avoid making.

Just like your engine and brakes, your tires also need regular TLC. Without proper maintenance, your drive would be affected — you could veer off course, have to refuel more often, or worse, end up getting seriously hurt.

Part of caring for and maintaining your tires is understanding what PSI is. PSI stands for pounds per square inch, the unit of measurement for tire pressure. When you hear your mechanic say your right tire's at 30 PSI, it means that's how much air pressure it has. Checking your tire's PSI is a must-do every now and again to make sure you're not under or overinflating them and unintentionally putting yourself in a risky situation.