5 Garage Door Openers Under $200 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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While many people use their garages in a variety of ways, those who use it to keep their vehicles away from the elements will probably be opening and closing their garage doors more than others. However, it can get annoying to get in and out of your car to press buttons or bother other household members to press them for you. These days, there are tons of Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers on the market, and if you're looking for a whole new system, you can find some practical options under $200 worth considering.

Although budget garage door openers won't always have what you expect from higher end models, such as back up battery systems, good insulation, or smart app compatibility, you can find some other workarounds, like insulating your garage door the right way on a budget. Regardless, even relatively cheap models will still usually be able to open and close garage doors remotely through wall buttons or pre-programmed remotes.

To help you know what budget garage door openers are out there, we've rounded up some popular options from reputable brands that you can buy from online retailers, like Amazon and Lowe's. Should you want more details on how we've selected them, you can skip to the end of the article. But if you're itching to upgrade your old garage door opener system on a budget, keep reading.