5 Garage Door Openers Under $200 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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While many people use their garages in a variety of ways, those who use it to keep their vehicles away from the elements will probably be opening and closing their garage doors more than others. However, it can get annoying to get in and out of your car to press buttons or bother other household members to press them for you. These days, there are tons of Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers on the market, and if you're looking for a whole new system, you can find some practical options under $200 worth considering.
Although budget garage door openers won't always have what you expect from higher end models, such as back up battery systems, good insulation, or smart app compatibility, you can find some other workarounds, like insulating your garage door the right way on a budget. Regardless, even relatively cheap models will still usually be able to open and close garage doors remotely through wall buttons or pre-programmed remotes.
To help you know what budget garage door openers are out there, we've rounded up some popular options from reputable brands that you can buy from online retailers, like Amazon and Lowe's. Should you want more details on how we've selected them, you can skip to the end of the article. But if you're itching to upgrade your old garage door opener system on a budget, keep reading.
Genie Chain Drive 500 Garage Door Opener
Priced at $179, the Genie Chain Drive 500 Garage Door Opener (Model 1035) has a ½-hp DC Motor with five-piece rail system. Apart from the garage door opener unit, it has a wall push button, Safe-T beam system, and a remote. In addition, Genie notes that it can be programmed to work with 16 wireless devices that include Car2U and Homelink. However, it doesn't have light bulbs or battery backups. Although, it does come with a 5-year motor and 1-year parts and accessories warranty.
An Amazon's Choice Product, the Genie Chain Drive 500 is one of the most popular options under $200 out there. On Amazon, it lists an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 1,200-plus customers with a large majority (88%) rating it at least 4 stars. A lot of people mentioned how easy it was to install because of its clear instructions. As for everyday operations, many users praised how quiet it is. One person even said how it's significantly quieter than their other garage door opener with the same power rating from another reputable brand.
As for the 5% of customers who rated it a single star, they cautioned about how it tends to overheat quickly and needed constant reprogramming. Not to mention, there has been more than one user who shared that they experienced a strange buzzing noise that does not go away. And unfortunately, there were several complaints about poor customer service too.
beamUp Pacer BU50 Overhead Garage Door Opener
The most affordable option on this list, the $149.99 Pacer BU50 is less popular than its Workhorse BU100 counterpart. However, its features can be good enough for the average residential garage with its ½-hp equivalent motor. While it is listed as compatible with either 8-foot x 7-foot single or 16-foot x 7-foot double door, you also have the option to purchase an extender if you need something over 7 feet. With its 700-lumen LED lighting, it's not the brightest option out there, but you can easily augment it with a shop light from Harbor Freight. Apart from the garage door opener itself, it has a wall-mounted door control button and remote.
That said, early reviews for it have been promising with more than 70 Amazon customers rating it 4.4 stars on average. Among them, 85% of reviewers rated it 4 stars or above with some of the most common praises it received saying how it was great value for the price, did the job quietly, and had a pretty straightforward installation process. Even if 5% of Amazon users were unhappy enough with it to rate it a single star, people have mentioned that they had very good customer service, who assisted with resets. In particular, the primary issue they cited was poor remote quality with recurring issues related to the soldering, though users have also shared that the company sent replacement remotes for free after reporting it.
beamUp Workhorse BU100 Overhead Garage Door Opener
A higher-end model from beamUp, the Workhorse BU100 Overhead Garage Door Opener sells for $199.99 on Amazon. Similarly, it shares the same chain drive system, ClearCom remote control system, and flexibility to work with both 8-foot x 7-foot single or 16-foot x 7-foot double doors. Although, there are some key differences that you should know about that make the extra $50 worth considering. With the Workhorse BU100, you'll get a more powerful ¾ HP DC motor that makes it ideal for heavier doors. You'll also get a LED security light, but it is twice as bright with its 1,500-lumen capacity. Lastly, it includes a large door control button, which gives you one more way to open it, even if your remote isn't within reach.
On Amazon, the Workhorse BU100 Overhead Garage Door Opener has been rated around 4.4 stars by over 630 people. Out of these reviews, 85% rated it at least 4 stars, wherein several people thought it had better terms than other big brands. In fact, one guy even said it is the "absolutely the best garage door opener you could buy." On the other hand, 7% of Amazon customers rated it a single star, which falls somewhere in the middle compared to the other options on this list. Some commonly raised include how there is just one remote (and that one remote isn't very good), the LED isn't that bright, missing parts, and overall concerns with durability.
Chamberlain ½-hp myQ Smart Compatible Belt Drive Garage Door Opener (B3000)
Retailing for $199, the Chamberlain ½-hp Belt Drive Garage Door Opener has an average rating of 4.1 stars from 60 Lowe's users, wherein it has a 5-year warranty for its motor and belt, plus a 1-year warranty for parts. In tandem with the myQ app, you can set custom schedules for some added peace of mind. Out of the box, it comes with smart accessories, such as its remote and wall control. With its one-bulb Lighting System, it can generate up to 800 lumens of light. Not to mention, it has Battery Backup, which it claims can do up to 10 open and close cycles with a standard door (7 feet, 500 pounds).
So far, the reviews for the Chamberlain B3000 have been quite mixed. On Lowe's, 75% of users rated it at least 4 stars, while 15% of users rated it a single star. That said, it's important to note that several of the negative feedback was attributed to issues with installation scheduling, which don't have anything to do with the product itself. Some buyers have lamented unit-specific concerns, like how the sensors are too sensitive and problems when it's cold. Although it is listed with a slightly higher $219.99 price on Amazon, it does have a lot more reviews and is sometimes listed at just under $200. As of March 2026, the Chamberlain B3000 boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 1,100 Amazon users.
Craftsman ½-hp Smart Compatible Chain Drive Garage Door Opener (CMXC1220)
Compatible with its Craftsman MyQ app, the Craftsman ½-hp Chain Drive Garage Door Opener (CMXC1220) lets you manage your garage door on the spot and remotely. Apart from the unit itself, it includes a remote (with 1,500 feet of range), doorbell wall control, and safety sensors. The opener is available for $194 at Lowe's, where it has an average rating of 4.1 stars from 69 customers. Among them, 77% of users gave it a rating above 4 stars with many saying it was quiet and easy to install. Although, it's important to note that there were 16% of users that gave it a single star, with several people citing issues with the pairing. With its under-$200 price tag, you also get a one-year for its chain and a four-year warranty for its motor.
If you're open to a similarly priced model, you can also get the Craftsman ¾-hp Smart Compatible Belt Drive Garage Door Opener (CMXB4230). While it's a little bit over the budget at $209.01, it does have a pretty good rating of 4.6 stars from 50 Lowe's customers. Apart from being a lot more powerful with a ¾-hp lift capacity, which means it can handle heavier doors, it also uses a belt drive. Not to mention, it lists an extra year of warranty at five years for its motor and belt.
Methodology
To make this list of garage openers, we first looked for products from reputable manufacturers that are priced under $200 in at least one online retail platform and had more than 50 reviews. In general, we selected items that have at least a 4-star average rating among customers, which reveals its consistency of manufacturing and being able to fulfill its promises as a product. In addition, we only considered options that have been rated at least 4 stars by at least 75% of reviewers, since this indicates a general satisfaction among real owners.
To give you a more accurate view of what advantages or challenges it can offer, we listed key pros and cons noted by customers. While it didn't affect their inclusion on this list, we also noted if it is highly regarded in its category, such as an Amazon's Choice product. We also mentioned similar products in the manufacturer's line-up that are close in price but offer significantly more value or unique features.