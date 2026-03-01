This Cheap Gadget Turns Any Car's Infotainment Center Into A Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Amazon's Fire TV Stick, one of its key advantages is that it lets you take your streaming everywhere. Most people already know that you can use it to stay on top of your TV shows, movies, and games, even when you're in a hotel. However, one cool thing you should know about your Amazon Fire TV Stick is that you can use it in your car with the right gadget, like the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro.

Designed to turn your car's built-in screen into a smart TV, it lets you access a range of Fire TV Stick features, depending on your specific vehicle. For example, it lets you stream content from its partners and play cloud games via Amazon Luna. Of course, for safety reasons, these features should only be used when the vehicle is parked. You can also use the same HDMI port to enjoy other types of media, such as videos and movies with up to 2K HD display at 30fps, and use wireless CarPlay features with your mobile phone. In addition, you can adjust the view to zoom, fill the display, or maintain the original aspect ratio.

Weighing 46 grams, the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro is a compact product measuring 122.5 by 34 by 23 millimeters with a slot for the Fire TV Stick. Out of the box, it includes the unit, a USB-C adapter, a power/data Y cable, and a pair of power supply adapters. While it's not a perfect product with peppered issues from disgruntled customers about audio delays, connectivity, and staying on even if the car is not, the majority of reviewers did think it does its job pretty well. That is, of course, if your vehicle and mobile phone are compatible with it.