This Cheap Gadget Turns Any Car's Infotainment Center Into A Smart TV
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Amazon's Fire TV Stick, one of its key advantages is that it lets you take your streaming everywhere. Most people already know that you can use it to stay on top of your TV shows, movies, and games, even when you're in a hotel. However, one cool thing you should know about your Amazon Fire TV Stick is that you can use it in your car with the right gadget, like the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro.
Designed to turn your car's built-in screen into a smart TV, it lets you access a range of Fire TV Stick features, depending on your specific vehicle. For example, it lets you stream content from its partners and play cloud games via Amazon Luna. Of course, for safety reasons, these features should only be used when the vehicle is parked. You can also use the same HDMI port to enjoy other types of media, such as videos and movies with up to 2K HD display at 30fps, and use wireless CarPlay features with your mobile phone. In addition, you can adjust the view to zoom, fill the display, or maintain the original aspect ratio.
Weighing 46 grams, the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro is a compact product measuring 122.5 by 34 by 23 millimeters with a slot for the Fire TV Stick. Out of the box, it includes the unit, a USB-C adapter, a power/data Y cable, and a pair of power supply adapters. While it's not a perfect product with peppered issues from disgruntled customers about audio delays, connectivity, and staying on even if the car is not, the majority of reviewers did think it does its job pretty well. That is, of course, if your vehicle and mobile phone are compatible with it.
What cars and devices work with the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro?
Since it's not permanently attached, you can move the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro to different vehicles. While the manufacturer claims it works with many CarPlay systems, it also mentions some key limitations. For example, Carlinkit says that it's not designed to work with some native wireless systems, such as those used by Tesla and BMW. Although Carlinkit does claim that it works with 98% of vehicles with wired CarPlay installed. On its Amazon listing, it mentions compatibility with high-end, luxury brands like Audi, Porsche, and Mazda. And you can also expect it to work with Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Ford, Citroen, Volvo, and Volkswagen.
Additionally, you can't pair the Carlink FireDrive Link Pro with all smartphones. Apple users need an iPhone 6 or higher with at least iOS 10 installed, while Android owners have to make sure their phone is running on at least Android 11. For compatible phones, you'll need to turn on your iPhone and Bluetooth to connect and use wireless CarPlay features. Although if you don't really need the Fire TV Stick integration, Carlinkit also sells a $36 CarPlay Wireless Adapter MiNi SE 2025, which also gives you the wireless experience with full Apple CarPlay features.
What do people have to say about the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro?
While it doesn't have a lot of reviews yet, early feedback from Amazon users for the Carlinkit FireDrive Link Pro has been mostly positive. With an average rating of 4.1 stars from 78 customers, more than half of the users (55%) gave it a perfect rating. In general, people think that it is easy to set up, works as expected, and integrates seamlessly with the Fire TV Stick. In fact, one user mentioned that they've tried similar products from other brands, but found this the best for initial pairing and streaming quality.
For its price point, a couple of people thought the build felt premium. One reviewer did raise a unique concern, which is that it can remain turned on even if your car is not running. To reduce the lag, someone also shared that it's important to upgrade to the latest firmware and manually sync the audio on your Fire TV Stick.
Only about 4% of users thought it was a waste of money and rated it a single star. Among frequently cited concerns, people shared issues with connectivity. In one review, the Carlinkit owner mentioned that they initially gave it five stars and even said it's a "must-have for truckers who want entertainment on the road!" However, they decided to downgrade the rating due to a sudden loss of connectivity and poor after-sales customer support just a few weeks later.