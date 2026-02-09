3 Tasks An Amazon Fire TV Stick Handles Better Than Your Smart TV

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's online shopping service may be its most popular offering, but it also manufactures and sells a range of products. Besides brands you might not have known were owned by Amazon, the Fire TV lineup of devices is one of its most recognizable solutions. More specifically, the Fire TV Stick is a small, inexpensive, and effortless way to add smart functionality to older televisions.

Fire TV devices run Fire OS, which offers a wide range of downloadable apps. This includes popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You also get access to newer video and audio codecs, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, so your accessories can connect directly to your Fire TV. It also makes it simpler to stream videos from your phone to your TV through Miracast.

The $35 Fire TV Stick HD is the most affordable in the lineup and can convert your old TV into a smart one. However, if you already own a smart TV, is getting an Amazon Fire TV Stick worth it? Depending on how old your television is, it might be a worthwhile investment. A current-generation Fire TV Stick will provide access to the latest app versions and may add functionalities your smart TV lacks.