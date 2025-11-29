How To Stream The Videos On Your Phone To Your TV For Big Screen Viewing

If, for any reason, you don't have a smart TV that can natively play whatever media you have on a phone, then streaming it onto the big screen is something you definitely need to get familiar with. There are many ways to do so, but how exactly you do it comes down to three things: what kind of phone, what type of TV, and what platform the video is streaming from. An older smartphone, for instance, may not have the screen casting capabilities modern Android and iOS devices have, and even if it did, if your TV doesn't support wireless casting, it won't work anyway. This means that you'll end up playing a delicate matching game dance, but luckily, there are just so many ways to do it that it should work on anything invented in the last decade.

In the end, you'll have to resort to three major ways of streaming videos from your phone to your TV: First, using a wired HDMI cable to plug your phone directly to the TV; second, native wireless casting if your TV supports it; third, streaming boxes and sticks, like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, etc. We chose to separate these three because they each require different hardware, and not necessarily because the end results don't overlap. However, a cable will almost always beat a wireless connection in terms of reliability and fidelity, as you may soon discover. Below, we've outlined all the major steps to stream video from your phone to your TV, but keep in mind that nuances will apply depending on what kind of phone or TV you have.