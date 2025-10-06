Yes, Smart TVs Need Software Updates - Here's Why & How Often

While many of us still fondly remember those old CRT TVs, they can't even be compared to the smart, high-definition flat screens we use today. Back then, a TV was basically a cathode-ray tube with a handful of buttons, a remote control, and possibly a couple of ports for connecting a VCR or a gaming console.

Today's Smart TVs, on the other hand, have operating systems, processors, RAM, storage, network connectivity, multiple ports (USB, HDMI, Ethernet), and typically a whole ecosystem of apps and related smart features. Smart TVs are essentially computers, and just like any computer, a smart TV needs software updates.

Generally — and this goes for all modern electronic devices that run software — updates are necessary to fix bugs, maintain performance, get new features, and improve security. Skipping updates can eventually result in serious issues, ranging from glitches and sluggish performance to serious malfunctions and security risks. Here's what else you need to know about updating your Smart TV's software.