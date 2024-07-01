Can Your Smart TV Be Hacked Or Infected By A Virus?

A virus is a form of malware, which is a piece of software that once downloaded, can steal sensitive data, freeze up your device to hold it for ransom, and cause damage to larger systems. To infect a smart TV, criminals would need to create a malicious app disguised as a safe one, and get you to download it. Since there are multiple ways to browse the web with your smart TV, navigate with caution and carefully consider any downloads. Malware would only be accessible from unofficial sources like an unverified website. When you download an app from somewhere other than the built in app store on the TV, it's called sideloading, and leaves you vulnerable to getting a virus. If you do plan to download apps from an unvetted source on the web, consider putting your smart TV on another network separate from your computer and smartphone.

Once downloaded, malware can gather information about you stored in the TV, and take control of your streaming subscriptions, among other activities. However, its easy to avoid viruses by simply using the official app store. Also, major electronics manufacturers like LG and Samsung will release periodic firmware updates that may include security patches helping to protect the device from known threats. A lesser-known budget brand of smart TV may not offer the same level of protection, especially if it's running an older operating system.